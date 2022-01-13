Inclusion initiatives underway in Hollywood – NoHo Arts District





Currently, the Hollywood entertainment industry has several initiativesfoster inclusion. First to name is RespectAbility, a foundation entirely dedicated to removing stigma and improving opportunities for people with disabilities. Recently, they created an annual summer lab offering workshops, networking opportunities and mentoring for emerging (and also mid-career) professionals with disabilities. As a result, some of them went to work for Paramount, Disney, and Netflix. In addition, the organization’s Hollywood Disability Inclusion Toolkit is a great source of information on terminology, etiquette, and the law. These latter elements are crucial for the North Hollywood theater scene in which etiquette must be followed by attendants and organizers to foster inclusion. CCP Disruptors Fellowship & Ford and Mellon

Another big initiative is the Center for Cultural Powers Disruptors Fellowship, which aims to disrupt the continuing lack of diverse narratives in Hollywood by allowing unique and diverse voices to be portrayed on big screens and theaters. This initiative focuses not only on people with disabilities, but also on non-binary, trans, undocumented and formerly undocumented migrants.

Finally, the Ford Foundations and Mellon Disability Futures is a $ 6 million program to provide unlimited grants of $ 50,000 to journalists and filmmakers with disabilities. According to recent news, the foundations add another 5 million dollars to extend the scope of these initiatives until 2025.

What about the North Hollywood live theater scene?

Going back to the first example, Danielle Perez, a stand-up comedian and actress who is used to North Hollywood stages, recently told the media that as a nationally touring artist she often struggles with the bare minimum. disabled. people’s needs: appropriate facilities. In this vein, she speaks of ramps and entrances as a metaphor for invisibility and the empowerment of a minority.

Speaking of which, actress, playwright and blogger Kate Langdorf talks about her adventures in North Hollywood theaters after leaving Washington as a bittersweet experience. On the one hand, she could access a virtually unlimited catalog of amazing pieces. On the other hand, very few theaters had the necessary upgrades to make them suitable for people with disabilities and therefore accessible for them.

Echoing cases like this, the American Theater Organization recently published an article by Alie B. Gorrie, a disabled actress and disability inclusion consultant, who says most theaters are talking about too expensive and complicated plans to transform their facilities into inclusive places where every theater lover in the world and actor with a disability could enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience. She approaches this question by saying that it cannot be considered an extra but must be woven into the fabric of the theatrical scene.

A great example of how this can be implemented by a theater hall is El Portal in North Hollywood. The facilities at this historic theater include not only disabled-friendly accommodation for spectators, but also for actors and actresses. Indeed, it has showers adapted for people with reduced mobility and an elevator that connects the green space and the boxes to the stage. While much remains to be done, raising awareness is, for most consultants, the first step in a long road.

How can inclusion initiatives improve?

While all of the above is being celebrated as good news, there is still a long way to go. according to an open letter recently presented and signed by over 80 Hollywood personalities. In the letter, the participants underline the urgency to act on the inclusion of disabilities such as the different types of cerebral palsy, blindness and hearing loss among others.

Among the many facts presented as part of the #DontDismissDis campaign, we can highlight the fact that at the 2019 Oscars, 27 winners received the award for playing disabled characters but only two of them were performed by disabled actors. In light of these statistics, what these industry professionals are demanding of Hollywood are fundamental changes rather than isolated initiatives. For example, some of these requests were as simple as access for actors with reduced mobility in studios and castings. These same principles can also be applied to the aforementioned needs of the North Hollywood theater scene.

The world is rapidly moving towards a narrative that can include all voices. In this vein, Hollywood, the biggest entertainment industry on the planet, must take action in this direction. While much is being done to support this effort, what professionals and aspirants demand are structural and fundamental changes rather than isolated initiatives.

