Bollywood veterans and young stars break the mold with OTT projects





The ability to create a wide variety of content with global reach encourages filmmakers and actors to go digital. After the pandemic crippled the entertainment industry, filmmakers and production houses had to choose to stream their works through OTT platforms. In 2020 itself, there have been over 50 releases of Bollywood on OTT platforms. While there were a few OTT releases in Bollywood even before the pandemic, like Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love per square foot, digital platforms have gained in importance now. Amitabh Bachchans Gulabo Sitabo was the first major Bollywood film to skip theatrical release and debut on a streaming platform amid the pandemic. The popularity of streaming services in our lives has only increased since then. Interestingly, streaming platforms also gave way to the return of many talented actors who had taken a break from the big screen. With diverse content and non-stereotypical roles, OTT platforms have opened up a new space for these actors, and audiences are excited to see them perform again. Former beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen has returned as an actress after a decade through the web series Aarya, which also won an International Emmy nomination. She recently announced the second season of the series. Raveena Tandon, who has been in showbiz for over 30 years now, recently returned digitally through the Netflix thriller series. Aranyak. She said that the OTT platforms offer a lot of shows that feature strong women as central characters and that she is happy to be a part of this change. Poonam Dhillon who is back in the game seemed to enjoy the transition to OTT. She had mentioned in an interview earlier that she was happy to see the change and how there were more opportunities when it came to OTT platforms. Kajol has also received praise for his comeback thanks to the Netflix release. Tribhanga last year. Dhak Dhak dancer and actress Shilpa Shetty also returned to the dgitla platform last year. Hungama 2 released on Disney and Hotstar. After a decade-long hiatus, Pooja Bhatt returned to the Netflix series Bombay Begumes. Actor Saif Ali Khan, who previously appeared on OTT via Sacred games, was among the first traditional Bollywood players to enter digital media. He always had a positive attitude towards the media and believed that OTT allowed people to see everyone on an equal footing. Also this year, many popular big screen actors are set to make their digital debuts. Actor Ajay Devgn Breaks Into Digital Space with Crime Drama Series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Shahid Kapoor is both excited and eager to mark his presence on OTT via the Raj and DK drama thriller series which will be released on Amazon Prime Video later this year. Find Anamika, a Netflix release, will also mark the debut of actress-dancer Madhuri Dixit. The film is a suspenseful family drama and also stars Sanjay Kapoor who has already made his mark on OTT through Lust Stories, The Gone Game and The Last Hour. Popular TV show comedian and host Kapil Sharma is also about to tickle your funny bone on Netflix. The trailer for his Netflix show I have not finished yet, which marks its digital debut, is already making headlines. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also hinted at an OTT release soon to mark her return after a short hiatus from the movies. Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jaya Bachchan are other actresses set to hit OTT this year. Many more have yet to announce their digital release, but one thing is guaranteed, everyone is excited to be back in the business via digital platforms.

