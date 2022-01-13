tara sutaria: From Tara Sutaria to Athiya Shetty, Bollywood loves Arjun Kapoor’s cool crackdown on breakup rumors





All is well in lovers paradise after all! Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram on Wednesday to put to bed the swirling rumors of his alleged breakup with longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora. The 36-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and his beau, paired with white t-shirts, and a few cool shades and captioned it, There’s No Room for Shady Rumors. The 2 States star also wrote: Stay safe. Remain blessed. Wish well for people. I love you all.” Arora seemed to really enjoy her boyfriend’s slanted response to the media and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post, and if the other comments on the post are any indication, the Bollywood stars are lapping Kapoors cool as well. crackdown on rumors -up break.

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Sophie Choudry and Athiya Shetty, among others, made their love rain rain on Kapoors post. The sister of Aroras, replied Amrita, you tell them, while Tara Sutaria of year 2 student fame wrote, YES! You boys Rumors of the couple’s breakup surfaced yesterday after an entertainment portal quoted an anonymous source close to the couple as saying that Arora is currently suffering from terrible grief, while Kapoor has stopped visiting the actress and alluded to the two’s four-year relationship. come to an end.

Agencies The comments section of the post was filled with red hearts. The report further claimed that Arora was so heartbroken that she had stopped leaving the house. Aroras Instagram Stories, however, don’t quite spell heartbreak. The actress posted pictures of pepper chicken, marble cake and also appeared to take a pop quiz on Instagram in the past 24 hours. Arora and Kapoor went public with their relationship after years of dating and have often been the subject of criticism and trolling due to the 12-year age gap between Arora and Kapoor. However, their relationship has only grown stronger despite enormous opposition in the early years. Arora had a difficult time and a very public divorce from her first husband, Arbaaz Khan, while dating Kapoor and the 2 States actor also overcame a personal tragedy during this phase. Despite their stoic silence about their relationship at first, the couple supported each other through tough times and eventually made headlines for their affair, after publicly announcing their relationship. The couple often post photos from their vacation together, and Kapoor is a regular at Arora’s girl gang gatherings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/from-tara-sutaria-to-athiya-shetty-bollywood-is-loving-arjun-kapoors-cool-clampdown-on-the-break-up-rumours/articleshow/88871908.cms

