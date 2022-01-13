Crime Branch raids actor Dileeps’ house in Aluva





Following Balachandrakumars’ allegations, an FIR was registered against Dileep last week by the Crime Branch.

A team of officers from the Kerala Crime Branch raided the home of actor Dileeps in Aluva around noon on January 13. The raid began after police obtained permission from the Aluva court. The police action comes a day after the Crime Directorate recorded the statement of Balachandrakumar, a man who alleged that Dileep had images of sexually assaulting an actress in February 2017. Dileep is accused of having hired a thug named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and have sex. assault a colleague. A 20-member Crime Branch team led by Police Superintendent Mohanachandran led the raid on Dileeps’ house, named Padmasarovaram. This is the house where Balachandrakumar alleged that a plot was hatched to attack the police who investigated the assault case. Following Balachandrakumars’ allegations, an FIR was registered against Dileep last week by the Crime Branch. The raids on Dileeps’ house are related to this FIR. Police are also investigating whether Dileep has any visuals of the actor’s sexual assault. According to Malayalam channels, the door was locked when the officials arrived. Although police entered after jumping over the perimeter wall, Dileeps’ sister arrived later and opened the doors for them. SP Mohanachandran told media that Dileep was at his home, but no questioning took place. Raids were also carried out on Dileeps Anoops’ brother’s house in Aluva by a 12-member police team. Anoop is also charged in the new FIR filed by the police. Although the police reached the office of the production house Dileeps called Grand Production, it was closed. Police warned that they would break into the officer. At approximately 2:15 p.m., the office was opened by employees and the raid began.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/crime-branch-raid-dileep-house-aluva-actor-and-family-not-home-159820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos