Hillsong Church Camp Ordered to Stop Singing and Dancing by NSW Health | Health

NSW Health has called on Hillsong Church to immediately stop singing and dancing at a summer youth camp in Newcastle, after images of young parishioners dancing to music sparked widespread anger over the exemption from the state for religious groups.

Photos and videos posted to the church’s social media accounts during the last two days of its annual summer youth camp showed crowds of people singing without masks during services and dancing to pop music non-devotional. The camp, which is aimed at young people aged 15 to 17, is due to end on Saturday.

Singing and dancing at a large leisure facility is a public health violation, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Although the ordinance does not apply to religious services, it does apply to major recreational facilities and this event is clearly in violation of both the spirit and the intent of the ordinance, which is in effect. place to help keep the community safe, he said.

NSW Police released a statement saying they would contact organizers to ensure future compliance with public health orders after NSW Health deemed the location a major recreation facility.

Contacted by Guardian Australia for comment earlier on Thursday, a Hillsong spokesperson denied that the event was essentially a music festival.

These events are our annual high school youth camps and in no way resemble a music festival, the spokesperson said.

Outdoor Christian services take place during camp, but these are only a small part of the schedule, he added, and any chanting is only a small part of each service (a video circulating on social networks today reflects a few minutes of this part of the program).

When told that large groups of young people dancing to songs such as Turn Down For What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon were a church service, the Hillsong spokesperson did not respond.

The New South Wales government announced last week that the public health ordinance would be amended to ban dancing and singing in all indoor and outdoor environments until January 27. The new restriction has resulted in a series of cancellations and postponements of several music events, including the Grapevine Gathering Festival, the Tamworths Country Music Festival and the Belinda Carlisle and Rod Stewart National Tours.

But churches and places of worship have been deemed exempt from the restrictions, with an NSW Health spokesperson telling The Australian on Tuesday: of drinking alcohol and removing masks in these settings to consume food and drinks. People attending religious services generally remain in fixed positions and masks are mandatory for these indoor gatherings.

Australian musicians and leading industry professionals on Thursday expressed anger at the images of Hillsong, complaining that there appeared to be a rule for religious groups, while musicians were banned from performing. The live music industry has suffered the brunt of Covid’s restrictions for two years, due to almost constant restrictions on crowd size and audience behavior.

Rock band The Jungle Giants, which was slated to headline the Grapevine Gathering festival, tweeted: Thinking about starting a church in NSW so we can play a few gigs. Who is in?

You can postpone all of our festivals and concerts, you can refuse to dance in clubs for the next 50 years, and you can make singing and shouting in public illegal except in sermons and cricket for whatever reason, rapper Illy wrote on Instagram. But no matter how much bullshit you do in the rules, you will ALWAYS never, ever make me join Hillsong.

A music industry professional who wished to remain anonymous told Junkee he was literally crying in anger at the footage.

Earlier in the week, a Hillsong service broadcast live from the church’s Hills Convention Center in Sydneys Norwest also angered when the masked congregation was shown standing while watching the church group, Hillsong Worship, happen.