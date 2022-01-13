Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, and other Bollywood Celebrities wish fans Happy Lohri | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





On the auspicious day of Lohri, people all over the country celebrate the festival with fervor and enthusiasm. The festival marks the passing of the winter solstice and the start of the harvest season. And Internet users are flooding social networks with Lohri messages and greetings. Our own city B celebrities also take advantage of their social networks to express their warmest wishes. Akshay Kumar took the desired Punjabi fans on his Twitter account. He tweeted: ‘Moongphali dee khusboo, att gur di mithas, makki dee roti te sarson da saag, dil dee khushi, apnea da pyar, Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri. ‘ Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an animated version of the famous Punjabi folk song for the Lohri festival, “Sundri Mundri Hoye” and captioned it “Happy Lohri .. peace calm and safety”. Meanwhile, his son Abhishek posted a message on Lohri saying, “Happy Lohri”. May the fire of Lohri burn all the sadness in your life and bring you joy, happiness and love. I wish you a very happy Lohri to you and your family. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took her Instagram account and dropped a video of herself doing a bhangra workout and wrote: “Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyaanHun thoda lak nu hilaado Happyyyyyy Lohri”. She also wished her followers on Twitter as she dropped a post that read “May the fire of Lohri burn away all your stresses and worries and light up your life with happiness, peace and love.” Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram Stories to wish her fans on Lohri. The actress of the film ‘Jannat’ Sonal Chauhan also took her Twitter account and wished her fans by dropping her beautiful photo and a tweet that read: ‘Teri kismat da likhya tere to koi kho nai sakda. te held ov mil jae jo tera nai sakda. Happy Lohri ‘. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor shared a photo of girls flying kites and wished everyone a “Happy Lohri”. Bride Vicky Kaushal also took to her Instagram account and wished her fans. Arjun Rampal wished his fans “Happy Lohri” with the quote from Buddha: “Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without spiritual life. Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also tweeted, “Wish everyone # HappyLohri2022”. Actor Ranvir Shorey also wished his fans by dropping a photo and tweeted: “Good Lohri, everyone!”. Read moreRead less

