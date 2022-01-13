Battlestar Galactica star’s wife Michael Hogan shares vacation update after post-convention accident left actor partially paralyzed





It is in February 2020 that Battlestar Galactica actor Michael Hogan was in a slip-and-fall accident at a dinner party following a BSG fan convention. The incident left the popular sci-fi actor paralyzed on one side, along with cognitive impairment ranging from memory loss to difficulty swallowing. In the months that followed, Hogan’s former co-stars have rallied around him in support and his wife, Susan, made occasional updates on the actor. the accident initially occurring in February 2020 So it was a long and difficult battle for Michael Hogan and his family. It wasn’t easy after the slip and fall, but Susan Hogan revealed things were looking up for the family in a post over the holiday season. She noted that her husband was finally working on getting around on his own again, noting, Michael is moving forward every day. His right side is getting so strong! He can now stand up using his right arm and right leg! The physio turns his wheelchair so that he is facing the wall and the ramp, then with his help and some signals, he stands up !!! It’s just… .. extraordinary. Make my heart rise. And he’s so proud of himself. This wasn’t just good news on the movement front, as Susan has also said her partner’s morale is improving as he works on a one-man show. He’s also excited about the newest member of the family, baby Hazel, who the family welcomed five months ago. But perhaps the best news is that the actor, known for playing Saul Tigh in the streaming series Peacock, is finally back so he can eat regular food. And we had another “swallow test” last week and he now eats mostly regular food! No more “pulverized” food. Needless to say, he’s ecstatic. I slip it into chocolate, pieces of pie and cookies. Susan wrote the vacation update on the Battlestar Galactica the actor’s still active GoFundMe page. While there seems to be a lot of positivity surrounding what’s going on with the star, he is still under medical care and in need. The family is still trying to reach a goal of $ 450,000 for living expenses and if you want to help their recovery. You can do it here . It’s been a tough year for the television landscape already, with omicron delaying productions and fans having to say goodbye to some beloved television personalities. But it’s good that in this case the Hogan family were able to spread the news of positivity and good humor. Our hearts go out to Michael and his loved ones as they continue their journey over the next few months. Hopefully 2022 ends on another high note.

