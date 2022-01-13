MLK / FBI to screen at Rose Theater





PORT TOWNSEND – To mark Martin Luther King Day this Monday, Rose Theater owner Rocky Friedman will return to an annual tradition of showing a civil rights film in person for free as a gift to the community. “MLK / FBI” is the 2022 film, to light the big screen at The Rose, 235 Taylor St., at 1 pm Monday. Tickets – maximum two per person – are available free of charge at the Rose box office; they can also be reserved for www.rosetheatre.com with a fee of $ 1.50 per online ticket. The documentary, directed by Emmy-winning director Sam Pollard, uses recently unsealed documents from the National Archives, documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and restored archival footage to tell a true story: of the end of the 1950s to 1960s, the FBI spied on and harassed Martin Luther King Jr. as he rose to prominence. The surveillance began with wiretapping of the civil rights leader, and escalated from there. Pollard, nominated for an Oscar for his 1987 film “Eyes on the Prize,” shows how the FBI entered to spy on King’s hotel rooms before he arrived. After discovering extramarital affairs, the office hires spies to brief King, seeking to discredit his stature as a minister and Christian leader. The FBI’s plan, Pollard says, was to get the media to report on all of this. But at the time, journalists did not make a fuss about onlookers deprived of public figures. President John F. Kennedy was another example. J. Edgar Hoover, director of the FBI from 1924 to 1972, and James Comey, chief of the bureau from 2013 to 2017, appear in “MLK / FBI”. Friedman quoted the Los Angeles Times film critic’s comment that this film manages to understand “the injustices of the present, without ever deviating from the injustices of the past.” Only 31 tickets for “MLK / FBI” had been booked Wednesday morning, he added. COVID-19 has kept many moviegoers at home, even though Friedman feels he is showing some interesting movies and taking precautions. All customers must present photo ID and full proof of vaccination at the door; masks are also required inside theaters. “With all the right reasons, people are reluctant to return to the theater,” Friedman said. He added with a sad laugh that in terms of social distancing, “it’s actually a safe time to go to the movies. You can have an entire row to yourself,” as the screenings attract 15 or 20 customers. The Rose has also created an online library of movies for home streaming. Movies in six genres, from musical documentaries to comedies, are available on the website, with Friedman adding titles every week. “Personally, I love doing it,” he said of filling the library with movies like “City Lights”, “In Balanchine’s Classroom” and “Being Julia”. As for the Martin Luther King Day movie, which doesn’t bring in any income, “I never really thought about not doing it,” he said. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] dailynews.com.



