KumKum Bhagya actress Amrita Tanganiya is coming to Bollywood soon!

Kumkum Bhagya actress Amrita Tanganiya will soon see his Bollywood debut alongside Kashmera shah and Ashmit Patel in a thriller script, the actress would play a nomadic character.

Revealing the film, shares the actress, I will be seen playing the character of Mrudula, who is a banjaran (nomad). It’s a very creative and interesting role that I love to play. My audience will be able to see me in a whole new role. We are currently filming in Haridwar for the same.

She further aspires to work with other big Bollywood celebrities and make a name for herself in City B. She was last seen in Phir Laut Aayi Naagin. She adds: After starring in TV shows and the web, I finally enjoy working for a Bollywood film. I am excited to be featured on the big screen and look forward to exploring it more in time. I hope to work with popular actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, among others. I hope my hard work and dedication will make my dreams come true.

Taking on the industry, Kashmir shared, I love my film industry. He gave me my name and my husband (Krushna Abhsihek). I can never think badly about it. I was an outsider who was very well accepted here. Those who complain have their own agenda. I am possessive about this industry. I am my film industry and my film industry is what I am today,

Her husband Krushna and actor Govinda have been in a feud for the past few months. Addressing this, the actress shared, Main sach kahun toh iss pure fasad me mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai. Yeh log simple liye pichle panch saal se exists nahi karte. Inke baare me main kuch baat nahi karna chahti, warna unhe dene ke liye mere paas karara jawab hai. I don’t want to talk about them anymore. Otherwise, I have an appropriate answer for them).

Kashmir even said that Krushnas fans have already supported him and have also trolled Sunita for questioning his talent. Aisa wahi bolte hai jinhe talent ki samajh nahi hoti, aur khud bhi talented nahi hote hai ,.

While Ashmit Patel was last seen in a Nirdosh movie in 2018 and is currently rumored to be dating Mehek Chahal.

