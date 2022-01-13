Genshin Impact streamer Tectone roasted by Zhongli doubler





A popular Genshin Impact streamer went viral after official English actor Zhongli roasted him in a hilarious clip. Genshin Impact banner, tectone, is known for its high energy fluxes and incredible banner luck in The free title of miHoYo. When Tectone isn’t busy hunting down the latest character, the popular content creator likes to get involved with the Genshin community at large. From collaborating with other streamers like Emiru to setting up various in-game challenges, Tectone is no stranger to staring. However, a recent video went viral after the official English voice actor Zhongli roasted it. It’s certainly not everyday that Genshin Impact fans are personally insulted by the Geo Archon himself, but that’s exactly what happened to Tectone in this comedic clip. Genshin Impact banner torrefied by Zhongli VA Zhongli is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact. Not only is the 5-star character Geo renowned for his incredible strength, but his courteous nature has made him a hit with many fans of the game. Its elegance and sophisticated style are greatly enhanced by Keith Silverstein, Zhongli’s English voice actor. Keith is known for his roles in popular anime like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Monster, and Hunter x Hunter. The US VA also has roles in a number of video games, one of the latest being that of Genshin Impact. As Zhongli’s official voice, Keith is often asked by fans to voice certain voice lines from the game. After receiving a request through the personalized video service, cameo, Keith couldn’t help but add a cheeky twist to Tectone’s post. “I found out that you are a Genshin streamer,” Keith said. It’s awesome, I’m glad you’re enjoying the game. It’s so awesome, so good for you. ZHONGLI’S VOICE ACTOR WILL RTIS ME TOO? WHAT CALENDAR IS IT pic.twitter.com/C3UQO1b7as – TECTONE (BIG EGG) (@TectEGG) January 11, 2022 Once the congratulations were completed, the voice actor went straight to the jugular. “Anyway, all the best to you and the best of luck in all your future endeavors, you take care of yourself.” And remember, today I hope to be prosperous. Besides, you’re bald. The clip has since gone viral and even popular streamer Genshin Impact couldn’t believe what just happened. “Zhongli’s voice actor is going to roast me too?” What a timeline is that, ”Tectone wrote on Twitter. While many Genshin Impact fans may have been fortunate enough to unlock Zhongli, few can personally claim to have been insulted by Geo Archon. There is no doubt that Tectone has a unique title to fame on that one. Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest updates and guides. Albedo construction | Aloy build | Arataki It to build | Ayaka build | Diluc build | Eula build | build Ganyu | Genshin Impact Level List | Gorou build | Jean build | Keqing build | Klee build | Kokomi build | Qiqi build | Construction Raiden Shogun | Xiao build | Yoimiya build | Yae Miko build | Yun Jin build | build Zhongli | Genshin Impact Codes | How to get Mora | How To Get Free Characters | What is pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo Characters | All Electro Characters | All geographic characters | All Pyro characters | Genshin Impact selection rate

