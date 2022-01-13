Andrew Garfield has been called ‘not handsome enough’ and Twitter wants Hollywood to sit down





Andrew Garfield, currently crowned with the success of Spiderman: No Way Home, has been all the rage on social media lately and for good reason. There is a common grievance among fans that Garfield’s recognition was long overdue. On top of that, it emerged that Garfield had previously been told he wasn’t “good-looking enough” to play Prince Caspian in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie franchise. The actor told Entertainment Tonight that he was “desperate” to star in the Narnia films when he was debuting in Hollywood, but the cast told him he didn’t have the right look for the movie. role of Caspian. “And this handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the part. I think it was mine and him, and I remember I was obsessed,” a report from Variety said. After harassing his agent far too many times, Garfield discovered that he had lost the role because he was not seen as good-looking enough. Twitter, of course, had none of that. Even though Garfield’s comments were made in a good mood, Twitterati seemed poised to go to war over arguably their favorite Spiderman. I understand why they could have chosen Ben over him, but it sure wasn’t because he was more handsome. Learn more about the mysterious vibrations it gives off. “Not pretty enough” sounds like a lazy, sloppy explanation – cool beans (@darlinghosseini) January 11, 2022 “Every day I wake up with the fear that Andrew Garfield doesn’t know how handsome he is. I hope my beautiful boy is doing well and feeling gorgeous… Don’t doubt your worth, Andrew! And don’t run away from who you are. (A very conventionally handsome man.) ‘https://t.co/mRjDTHOlq9 – Rebecca Haslam (@ gigtripper86) January 12, 2022 One Twitter user wrote: “Oddly enough, one of Garfield’s criticisms of The Amazing Spiderman was that he was too good-looking to play ‘nerdy’ Peter Parker. This shows that there is no satisfaction with Hollywood’s ever-changing beauty standards. Oddly enough, one of Garfield’s criticisms of The Amazing Spiderman was that he was too good-looking to play “nerdy” Peter Parker. – Kris Willman (@ Chriswillman90) January 11, 2022 Another wrote: “Ben and Andrew are the same man in a different font. andrew is in italics and ben is in bold, tell me I’m wrong, (sic) “and no one was telling them they were wrong. ben and andrew are the same man in a different font. andrew is in italics and ben is in bold, tell me I’m wrong – bunny lee (@hleneeh) January 11, 2022 Recently, Garfield’s appearance in “No Way Home” rekindled fans’ love for his portrayal of the likable neighborhood superhero. While Garfield’s Spider-Man was last seen failing to save his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, he appears in ‘No Way Home ‘after Doctor Strange’s fate went awry and got into the villains of the multiverse. After fans were in awe of Garfield’s appearance in the latest iteration, fans took to Twitter to appreciate the actor and his character. While some have said Garfield is their favorite Peter Parker, some want him to reprise his role for at least one more movie. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

