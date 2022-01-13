She was another mom: Jamie Lynn Spears tries to bridge the gap with sister Britney Spears

Before the publication of his memoirs on January 18, What I should have said Jamie lynn spears sitting with ABC News Juju chang to discuss the delivered, which covers his family and career. However, all eyes and ears were on her relationship with her older sister, Britney Spears, who lived under judicial guardianship from 2008 until last November.

Speaking about their 10 year age difference, Jamie Lynn said of her sister, I felt like she was another mom.

Regarding guardianship which limited her sisters’ personal freedoms for over 13 years, Jamie Lynn said: It was not about agreeing to guardianship. Everyone has a voice, and it must be heard.

I was happy [that the conservatorship ended]. I was, added Jamie Lynn. When it was put in place, I was 17. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was going on, and I wasn’t focused on it. I was focused on the fact that I was 17 about to have a baby. I understand it as little then as I do today.

The interview preview was light on details, but Jamie Lynn said she tried to get her sister contacts to end this tutelage. She said: I have always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I put in place ways to do it. I went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to eventually go ahead and end this trusteeship and just end it all for our family. If this is going to cause so much discord, why continue?

Britney said during court testimony on June 23 that my father and anyone involved in this guardianship should be in jail. She complained that she had no control over her travel, finances and health. The court suspended his father, Jamie Spears, guardianship in September to end it in November.

Jamie Lynn added that she was in contact with the previous legal team, which likely means she spoke with Samuel D. Ingham III, that the Los Angeles court appointed Britney’s attorney after her psychiatric hospitalization in 2008. But it didn’t end well in my favor, she added. So I took the steps to help. But how many times can I take the steps without you knowing, she has to go through the door.

Ingham called for his resignation this summer and Britney hired Matthieu Rosengart, the lawyer who helped her out of her legal isolation.

There have been rumbles of a falling out between the sisters for some time. Fans noticed Britney recently ditched Jamie Lynn on Instagram and Britney posted her acute frustration with Jamie Lynn performing a set of remixed songs from Britney at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. I don’t like my sister showing up at a award ceremony and performer MES CHANSONS as a remix !!!!! Britney wrote. My so called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This trusteeship killed my dreams so all I have is hope and hope is the one thing in this world that is very hard to kill and yet people are still trying !!!!

When asked, Jamie Lynn said it was somewhat confusing that the performance, billed as a surprise to Britney, upset her sister so much.

Britney did not comment directly on the books’ release, but she did appear to publish sarcastically back when Jamie Lynn revealed the cover and title of his book in October of last year: I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having trouble finding a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option 1 Damn I really don’t know Option 2 I really care what people think !!!! What do you think????

Yesterday like GMA announced the interview, Britney job the same typewriter that she posted around the time Jamie Lynn shared her cover and captioned it, Do I start with THE BEGINNING ???

Jamie Lynns’ full interview with Chang airs on Night line tonight at 12:35 am ET

More great stories from Vanity Fair

Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict is called into question

Celtic conquest of Caitrona Balfes, of the foreigner at Belfast

Can a new perfume revive eroticism?

The queen mourns two of her ladies-in-waiting

21 wardrobe winners inspired by And just like that

The Life and Death of Rosanne Boyland, a Capitol Rioter

From the archives: Princesses behave badly

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty shopping in a weekly newsletter.