Medical director urges caution as Haywood County deals with record daily COVID cases





Haywood County health officials say they have reached an all-time high in daily COVID-19 cases, but it’s not just the cases that are showing big numbers. Medical director Dr Mark Jaben says COVID cases in the county are higher than they have ever been, with a test positivity rate approaching 25%. “Today is our biggest week-over-week increase in the number of cases,” Jaben said. He says the number is 577 cases, the second week in a row doubling the cases from the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded more than 9,300 cases in Haywood County. “Three to four weeks ago we were sort of at maybe 12 cases per day on average. Then it went up to 40. Last week to 80, and now we had some 100 days here last week, ”Jaben said. ‘A UNIQUE CHALLENGE’ MOUNTAIN SCHOOL NEIGHBORHOODS TACKLE STAFF ISSUES AMID INCREASE IN COVID The omicron variant may produce fewer bad results, but Jaben said this is overshadowed by the number of cases and can be serious. “The increase in hospitalizations has about doubled and deaths have increased by about 80%. “ Jaben said that includes the 30-year-old. “It is a mistake to think that less severe means not severe,” he said. He said he attributes the increase to many factors, including the winter season and the holidays. “A little more evasive variant, the behaviors of people who are not very careful,” said Jaben. Jaben said most patients who end up in hospital with poor results are not vaccinated against the virus. He says about 60% are considered fully vaccinated in Haywood County. The boosted number is lower. CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION CENTER: FOLLOW THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS, IMPACTS AND NEWS ON THE PANDEMIC HERE “It was less than 50%,” Jaben said. He says a high test positivity rate means there aren’t enough tests. A free test site is looming in the county. “We hope that by next week it can be integrated,” Jaben said. He says that with other tools, there is hope the push will wear off. “I can see the potential that we may start to cap somewhere in the next week or two,” Jaben said. “Now is the time to go home. “ Where Haywood County goes from here, Jaben said, depends on its own residents. Vaccination, he said, tops the list, along with other measures like hand washing, social distancing and masks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://my40.tv/news/local/medical-director-urges-caution-as-haywood-county-deals-with-record-high-daily-covid-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos