Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon and Hollywood A-Listers embarrassing Shilling Crypto

Reese Witherspoon wants you to be prepared for the future and that future is apparently a world we all invest in easily stolen monkey images.

On Tuesday, the actress and book club curator started a trend on Twitter with a bizarre message from the top of the mountain: In the (near) future, each person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital products will be the norm. Are you considering this?

Honestly? No, I was not!

Witherspoon is the latest A-lister to talk about our virtual future. Over the past year, several celebrities have been promoting various digital currencies and NFTs. Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather are already involved in a lawsuit that alleges they promoted EthereumMax on their social platforms so they can let their followers hold the bag after selling their newly inflated assets. Paris Hilton evangelizes the NFTs on her website. (For those wondering why Paris got into NFTs: I’m an Aquarius, so I’m a naturally creative person.)

And Justin Bieber already has gave her first live performance in the metaverse. (Baby, baby, no!)

While some celebrities seem to just be having fun investing their oversized fortunes in various digital tokens, others seem to be using their platforms to increase their own investments or collect a big payday. At this point, it looks like NFTs are the new fit laxative teas. And while the diarrhea in this case will (hopefully) be purely financial, first-time investors following in the footsteps of the stars could easily find themselves in a huge mess.

Digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are very volatile investments. And while a decentralized speculative market may seem appealing to some, such ideals tend to crumble every time, say, someone realizes his $ 2.3 million investment in monkey images has been stolen. (NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital art like an animated monkey. And if you’re wondering why someone would pay millions for the original of an asset, one could easily copy and save to their desktop. with just one click … well, this is where your guess gets as good as mine.)

The explosion of TVN has also created a new problem for artists whose work is now stolen and sold without their permission or participation. And all these assets and their voracious energy consumption our planet also happens to speed up regular walking towards the combustion to a crisp.

But start creaking and cover everything in chrome cause the future is now, baby! If you need proof, just look at the wide variety of celebrities who have already started buying crypto.

It’s not just Elon Musk. Or Matt Damon, whose embarrassing Epcot-esque fortune favors the brave commercial for crypto.com has been castigated as cheugy by none other than the arbiter of cool, Bloomberg.

Last september Giselle Bndchen and Tom Brady have agreed play in a $ 20million campaign for crypto exchange platform FTX after taking a equity stake in the company that summer.

I would love to ask for this to get paid in crypto and, you know, to get paid in Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana, Brady tokens said in an interview in September. I think it’s an amazing thing that is happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more and more digital. He added that he can certainly see a world where players will be paid in cryptocurrency in the future.

Snoop dogg owns $ 17 million of NFT collectibles and has even discontinued their own digital collection, called A journey with the Doggwhich marries Snoop Doggs’ memories of his early years with art inspired by the NFT movement. (According to the collection’s description, a portion of the proceeds was spent supporting the Youth Football League rappers, as well as emerging artists in the crypto space.)

YouTuber and public threat Jake Paul is also, unsurprisingly, all over crypto.

Beyond supposedly making a fortune with his own investments, he even flirted with creating his own digital currency. (Exactly what the world needs, another extension of the Jake Paul brand.) [Crypto is] the future, Paul said Forbes Last year. I constantly talk to my friends about it. Only scratched the surface. Great.

And not to keep coming back to those monkeys, but do you know who else owns a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT? Jimmy Fallon, who seems to have paid $ 220,000 for a primate in heart-shaped glasses. Fallon revealed his investment on Tonight’s show during an interview with digital artist Beeple about his $ 29 million sale of a sculpture and his accompanying NFT.

But the promotion of some celebrity crypto has already alarmed experts and the SEC. Paris Hilton’s pivot towards NFTs comes after the The SEC issued a warning to influencers in 2017. Stars like her and Jamie Foxx had started talking about Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) without the usual disclosures required for securities promotion, a problem that seems poised to grow as more and more celebrities are on the bandwagon.

In 2018, DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather Jr. struck a deal with the SEC after promoting ICO investments without revealing that they were paid to do so. In the absence of a payout disclosure, Mayweather and Khaleds ICO’s promotions may have appeared to be unbiased, rather than paid endorsements, SEC Enforcement Division Co-Director Stephanie Avakian told CNN at the time.

Avakians SEC colleague Steven Peikin added a warning to potential investors: Social media influencers are often paid promoters, not investment professionals, and the titles they tout, be they issued using traditional certificates or on the blockchain, could be fraudulent.

The speculative nature of crypto, a space in which some get richer at the expense of others (1,000 Bitcoin whales control 40 percent Bitcoin market, after all), makes comparisons to Wall Street a natural ironic reality, given the role that Wall Street corruption has played in the rise of cryptos. As the Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Sherrod Brown said, Call Last year, people were burned again and again by Wall Street and the big banks, so they turn to cryptocurrencies dreaming of riding the tails of professional investors and celebrities who make sure they earn money. million seems easy.

Consider, for example, the class action lawsuit filed this month against Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather (yes, again) that alleges the two promoted EthereumMax in a pump-and-dump program that cleaned up investors. (CNBC Reports that the currency, which has nothing to do with Ethereum, has lost 97% of its value since early June.) Or Soulja Boy time seemed to reveal in his own tweet peddling a token called SaferMars that he could earn $ 24,000 if his promotion increased the currency.

Whatever Soulja Boy tells them, the SEC warning of 2017 always seems premonitory: Celebrities who approve an investment often do not have sufficient expertise to ensure that the investment is appropriate and complies with federal laws on investment. securities. Investment decisions should not be based solely on the approval of a promoter or other person.