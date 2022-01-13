Shocking! Here is the list of Bollywood actresses who have had a mental problem

MUMBAI : Over time we have seen and loved different kinds of actresses in our industry, no doubt these actresses never fail to make a mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds. fans.

Fans are always eager to see and learn more about their favorite actresses, and that said, they come across such information that completely shocks them.

Bollywood actresses deal with many issues, but today we will be discussing Bollywood actresses who have had mental issues in their life.

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a well-known Bollywood actress and wife of famous cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress went through a phase where she struggled with anxiety. Speaking to Twitter, the actress spoke about the need to normalize anxiety and other mental health issues. The actress has said that depression is a prison where you are both the suffering prisoner and the cruel jailer.

2. Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana has always been very open about her constant struggle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder and depression. In body dysmorphia, a person cannot help but think about the flaws in his appearance. The actress also won the Woman of Substance award for her campaign at the 21st World Congress on Mental Health.

3. Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone is indeed one of the most successful actresses of the time. The actress opened up about her struggle with depression in 2015. She was very candid about her struggles and the advice she received for mental depression. The video of her collapsing while talking about her journey with depression went viral and everyone praised her highly for her honesty. She openly discussed the sections of counseling she took and how she came out on top.

4.Amitabh Bachchan

Even Amitabh Bachchan once faced depression very badly in the late 90s. It was the time when his films fell apart and his company ABCL suffered losses. It was the worst part of his life when he also went bankrupt. However, he eventually got over that and today he is still the Bollywood superstar.

5. Honey Singh

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He admitted how scary this phase was in one of his interviews with the media house. It affected his health and he gained a lot of weight during the time.

6. Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan went through depression in 2010 when he underwent shoulder surgery. He said that due to the shoulder injury and the pain he went into a deep depression mode, but now that he is out of it he also said he felt happy and full. ‘energy.

Well, these are the Bollywood celebrities who have had mental issues in their life. What is your opinion on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

