



Strangled by a corrosive self-awareness, the Last Scream is a smug, smug-faced slasher film, so enamored of its own mythology that its characters hardly speak of anything else. This self-referential chatter, disguised as a commentary on the franchise within the franchise, Stab, means there’s hardly any line of dialogue that doesn’t arise with a wink and nudge. There are certain rules for surviving a movie Stab, Dewey (David Arquette), now a disgraced ex-cop and heavy drinker, recounts the latest batch of potential victims. But the knowledge that was cute in the original Wes Cravens image has, over the course of 25 years and three sequels, coagulated into complacency, leaving James Vanderbilt and Guy Busicks’ screenplay so stuck in the meta it seems. strangely without intrigue. So Dewey, having suffered a total of nine stab wounds over the course of the series, is now considered an expert by teens seeking his advice when the Ghostface killer once again roams the streets of Woodsboro.

This will force Dewey to sober up, rejoin the force, and reunite with his longtime crush, Gale (Courteney Cox), now a TV presenter in New York City. The eventual reappearance of Sidney (Neve Campbell), perhaps the heroine repeatedly traumatized by the slasher cannons, completes the original trio. Their return to Woodsboro also fulfills one of the rules of this so-called requel not quite a remake, and not exactly a sequel as Mindy recites (Jasmin Savoy Brown, currently get him out of the park on Showtimes Yellowjackets), a high school student and the main receptacle for scripting anecdotes about horror films. What is a requel without inherited characters?

Scream might not define itself as a remake, but much of it wallows in callbacks to the founding film. From the landline ringing that introduces the opening attack, to the painstaking recreation of an infamous character’s home, the film reels in visual and aural reminders. Yet, in crafting a film that seems only meant to appease a passionate fan base, the directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (two-thirds of the collective known as Radio Silence), put themselves in a creative corner. They are so busy looking back that they are unable to see a consistent course forward.

Franchises, of course, have always flattered him in their DNA, but rarely have we crawled so thirsty for fan approval. The result is an image so carelessly drawn, and so crudely photographed, that it traps its cast in a deafening cycle of blas snark and mundane slaughter. It makes the touching warmth of Campbell and Arquettes’ all too brief appearances seem like imported from a more innocent and serious time. The formidable Melissa Barrera also operates on another plane as Sam, a fragile returnee from Woodsboro hiding a terrible secret. Sam’s story is little more than a sketch, but Barrera, who fascinated me for weeks in the the recent Starz Vida drama, beg us to care about her anyway. It is a wonder.

Wearily repetitive and completely fearless, Scream primarily teaches us that planting Easter eggs is not a substitute for seeding ideas. I’ve seen this movie before, Sidney remarks at a critical juncture. Oh girl, I hear you. Scream

Rated R for stabbing, pricking, slicing and shooting. Duration: 1 hour 54 minutes. In theaters.

