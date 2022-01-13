Hard-hitting Bollywood antagonists over the years





Bollywood actors not only have us once, but have surprised us with their brilliant acting skills on numerous occasions. These actors go out of their way to present a role to the audience and provide them with a cinematic experience that lasts longer even after leaving theaters. From Sanjay Dutt playing Kaancha Cheena in Agneepath to SRK playing Rahul Mehra in Darr, we’ve seen these mainstream actors play the antagonist brilliantly. Shah Rukh Khan to Darr:It’s hard to believe the man who played the psychotic stalker in Darr is also Raj DDLJ, the man who taught the real essence of romance to the whole country. SRK nailed the role of this obsessive psychopath. It is also the film in which Shah Rukh deposited his dialogue K..KKKiran which is still popular today. Kajol to Gupt:The Bollywood lead actress, who played a psychopathic lover in the film, performed the role to perfection at a time when actresses were just sidekicks. The role was instrumental in her career and she became the first actress to win a Filmfare award for the role of Negative. Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath:Sanjay Dutt was seen as Kaancha Cheena in the remake of Agneepath, a role originally played by Danny Dengzongpa. Sanjay certainly did not disappoint. From his puffy look to his dialogue delivery, everything Sanjay has done has made his negative role in the film more authentic. Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz:The World Queen, who is often seen in a positive role, was seen exploring a negative role in the film Aitraaz, where she played a bold and sultry woman. It was a role she played extremely well although it was a surprise to the then not-so-modern industry. PeeCee was highly regarded for her performance and the risk she took with such a daring role. Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat:By far, Ranveer is Bollywood’s most versatile actor. Ranveers’ portrayal of Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was something Bollywood had never seen before. The character of Khilji was so dark and intense that even playing the character on screen cost Ranveer dearly. several people reviewed the film just for its performance. His performance in the film received incredible reviews and Padmaavat became a blockbuster. Konkona Sen Sharma in Ek Thi Daayan:Konkona Sen Sharma sent shivers down your spine with her powerful performance in Ek Thi Daayan. The witch disguised in a khadi sari and kohl-rimmed eyes had glued the audience to their seats. Riteish Deshmukh in Ek Villain:Have you ever imagined the fun loving Riteish boy playing a gray colored character? Well, Riteish did. He brought out the gray undertones of serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar in Ek Villain brilliantly in every way he could. The actor was praised for his performance. Ek Villain became a box office commercial success and also received critical acclaim. Watch this space on IWMBuzz.com for updates. Also Read: Watch Video: Riteish Deshmukh Makes Killer Move to Raveena Tondon’s New Tip Tip Barsa Song

