This Is Us Actor Milo Ventimiglia Honored With One Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame





Milo Ventimiglia has just made Hollywood history: the 44-year-old This is Us actor received a star on the iconic Walk of Fame on January 10. Ventimiglia, who has acted professionally since the age of 18 (first appeared as an extra in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1995), has worked in Hollywood for decades. From Saved by The Bell: The New Class to Sabrina The Teenage Witch to Gilmore Girls, the beautiful California native has played roles on the sets of many fan favorite TV series. For his role as Jack in This Is Us, Ventimiglia was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Drama Series twice, in 2017 and 2018, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2019. PA During her speech, the gracious star did not fail to thank the people who helped her achieve her career goals. I am the sum of many people who have played an important and defining role in my life over the years, Ventimiglia said. This star represents a large group of people, possibly Milo Ventimiglia, but she is actually made up of 26 years of names both in front of and behind the camera, professionally and personally. In a fitting gesture, the Hollywood star from Ventimiglia was placed right next door a singer and actor Mandy Moores, star of the Walk of Fame. Moore starred alongside Ventimiglia in This Is Us in a longtime role as Jack’s wife, Rebecca Pearson. AP Photo / Chris Pizzello My wife on TV, who’s not here today because she’s realizing, but her star is right next to mine, Ventimiglia said at the ceremony. There is no Jack without Rebecca and there is no me without Mandy So ​​I want to thank her for being my partner and honestly I couldn’t have asked for better. This Is Us is currently broadcasting its sixth and final season. Fans are eager to hear how the show will end, but even the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, isn’t clear on every detail. I only talk about it globally because I don’t like to think about it too much, Fogelman said Weekly entertainment in December. I don’t want to deal with it until I write it down and I haven’t writing again. But I feel like we have the right ending. As for Ventimiglia, when asked what the sixth season would hold for the Pearson clan, the star just said these two words: Full heart. Oh dear. You know what that means, This Is Us fans. Better get an extra box of fabrics practice for the final. This story originally appeared on the simplest. To verify the simplest for additional stories.

