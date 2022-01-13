Sidney Poitier, 94, broke Hollywood’s color barriers

Sidney Poitier, the debonair idol of the morning whose charm, steel and incredible beauty lit up the big screen and broke Hollywood’s image barriers, died on January 6 at the age of 94.

After a shy start in the film industry in the early 1950s, the future Oscar winner began a 10-year tear of film appearances that upended the stereotypical portrayal of African Americans, especially black men. .

Starting with The Defiant Ones from 1958 and going through Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? and In the heat of the night in 1967, Poitier took turns rescuing a white man, kissing a white woman, and slapping a white fanatic.

At the dawn of the 20th century, WEB Du Bois poses the problem of the 20th century as the problem of the color line. Time and time again, Poitier has found himself answering the riddles posed by this almost unfathomable riddle.

His appearance on studio grounds in the early years of the civil rights movement gave the tycoons of Tinseltown the perfect cinematic figure calm, measured, controlled, dignified, and with just a thrill of steaming sexuality to capitalize on growing audience interest. for racial issues. Poitiers’ ability to respond perfectly to the moment provided the Bahamas-born actor with opportunities long denied to previous generations of black actors.

Stars like Paul Robeson, an immensely talented stage and film actor, singer and athlete, memorably picked up a shovel and surrounded a white overseer in Emperor Jones of the 1933s, but were kicked out of Hollywood and pursued by the FBI for its left wing. Politics.

But Poitier, along with his close friend Harry Belafonte, was at the forefront of the civil rights protests. His appearance at the 1963 Washington March and other founding events of the equal rights movement arguably heightened his appeal and added a thematic snap to the sound of his open hand hitting the face of a plantation owner. insulting in In the heat of the night.

That, along with his emphatic statement to the racist and mischievous sheriff played by Rod Steiger, They Call Me Mr. Tibbs! drew cheers from black moviegoers and terror from the pre-war ensemble. What Poitier later called the slap heard the world over was far from becoming the first black woman to win an Oscar for her role as Mammy in the 1939s plantation fantasy Gone with the Wind.

Poitier received an Oscar nomination for his role as an escaped prisoner chained to Tony Curtis in The Defiant Ones and five years later he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in Lilies of the Field as an itinerant who helps a flock of German nuns build a church in the high Arizona desert. In both films, Poitier reversed conventional expectations by playing a black savior.

But not everyone was won over by the novelty. James Baldwin in particular expressed his disappointment at the scene where the couple of prisoners, finally released from their chains, runs to catch a moving train. Poitier jumps athletically on board but Curtis, hesitating, does not manage to reach the outstretched hand of his fellow inmates. Rather than escape alone, Poitier gallantly jumps out of the boxcar, rolling across the grass to land against his doe-eyed companion.

When Sidney jumped off the train, the downtown white liberals were very relieved and cheerful, Baldwin wrote. But when the blacks saw him jump off the train, they shouted: Get back on the train, you fool! The Negro jumps off the train to reassure people, to let them know that they weren’t hated.

By the time In the Heat of the Night came out nine years later, the Black Power movement was in full bloom and Poitier could slap a fanatic with serenity. Jackie Robinson, to whom Poitier is often compared, swung a bat but never took a hit at a racist, like Poitier did, in full color.

The conventional racial role reversal saw its logical completion at the end of the film when, as Baldwin also suggested, Poitier received the verbal equivalent of a full-mouth kiss from the Mississippi Sheriff with the weak, shuffling knees. as Mr. Virgil Tibbs boarded a train back to Philadelphia.

Baldwin’s two comments, highlighted in Raoul Pecks’ documentary I Am Not Your Negro, captured Poitier’s power and impact on a nation seeking leadership in uncertain times.

In 1967 alone, Poitiers’ steadfast portrayal of distinctive and revolutionary figures produced the three highest-grossing films of the year In the Heat of the Night, À Monsieur avec Amour and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

Poitier was born in Miami in 1927 and raised on Cat Island in the Bahamas, the youngest of nine children, helping his parents grow and sell tomatoes. He left the islands to join a brother in Florida at the age of 12, but quickly escaped to New York and began an odyssey of odd jobs unloading cargo on the waterfront, washing dishes. and digging ditches until he joined the army in 1943 and worked in a medical center. detachment to Long Island.

Feigning mental illness, his first professional acting job, he was released from service in 1945 and, with no acting experience, auditioned for a role in a play directed by the American Negro Theater in Harlem.

His strong West Indian accent got him excluded from the list of prospects. He then embarked on vocal training and volunteered to work as an unpaid janitor in the theater school of the troupes.

His first hiatus came when Harry Belafonte failed to show up for a rehearsal and Poitier won the role in an all-black production of Lysistrata in 1946. A series of film and television roles followed, with his first role playing. important in The Blackboard Jungle in 1956. Three years later, Les Defiants imprint the seal of Poitier in the cinematographic landscape of the country.

The explanation for my career was that I was instrumental in helping those few socially conscious filmmakers, Poitier later wrote in a comment quoted by The New York Times.

After its peak year in 1967, Poitier began directing and producing and appearing in comedies and westerns, working with Bill Cosby and Richard Pryor.

In the 1990s, he made television appearances as Thurgood Marshall in Separate But Equal and as Nelson Mandela in Mandela and de Klerk, who won accolades for conveying the steely dignity of the leader of the The National African Congress. In an example of life imitating art, Mandela himself later said he modeled his public style on the portrayal of Virgil Tibbs in Poitiers in In the Heat of the Night.

Poitier, twice married with six daughters, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009 and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1974.

In 2002, he received an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement at the same ceremony where Denzel Washington only became the second winner of the Best Black Actor Award 38 years after Poitier won his status.

President Obama praised Poitier for opening the doors to a generation of actors and his ability to use the power of the movies to bring us together.