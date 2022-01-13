And just like that recap, Episode 7: Back on the scene





The event is run by Herbert and Lisa, who Charlotte constantly tries to impress. Earlier in the episode, she and Harry played tennis with them, and the competition got so competitive that Charlotte threw Harry to the ground in an attempt to win the match, which led to a downright ludicrous argument but quite realistic thereafter. (Charlotte and Harry win the match, for what it’s worth, but they also sort of lose it when Herbert and Lisa catch them fighting.) As any good marriage counselor will tell you, fights between couples go on for a long time. date rarely concerns the things that started them this one seems to be more about complaints about men, insecurity and society’s expectation that women always apologize. It’s also the exact scene we needed to anchor Charlotte and Harry’s relationship into something that feels like the real thing. We’ve barely seen them look sideways since they walked down the aisle, let alone a real argument. Charlotte got so hot she even dropped an F-bomb, which we rarely (if ever?) See her do. I feel more connected to his character now than I have in years. But there are other dramas behind the scenes when it comes to fundraising. Months have passed since Miranda’s date with Che, and her DM in Che has gone unanswered. Inexplicably, Carrie forgot to mention that Che would be performing at the event, so when Che leaps onto the stage, Miranda is caught off guard. She had tried in a first scene to rekindle her physical chemistry with Steve, but collapsed in anxieties about the lube and the leftovers. (She apparently has a weakness for sex in the kitchen.) As she later told Carrie, she feels doomed to live like a sex zombie for the rest of her life. That is, until she meets Che again. She had almost given up on Che, but now she can’t resist the urge to reconnect. She’s at the party, so there is an opportunity. Steve’s absence is unresolved, it seems the two just don’t hang out often. Miranda tries to be stoic, feigning apathy that Che hasn’t returned her message or, apparently, her feelings, but it all comes crashing down when Che offers to spend the night together. The two fall straight into bed and Miranda doesn’t seem to care about Steve. I’m in love with you, Miranda tells Che as she bathes in afterglow. You are in love with you, with me, replies Che.

