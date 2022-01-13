2022 is a RARE year for Bollywood; here’s why





Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan (Instagram) Bombay: Bollywood fans, this one's for you! Over the past two years, many films have missed theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. But it looks like the movies will see the light of day this year as we have a lot of expected projects in Kitty slated to hit screens in 2022. One interesting thing about 2022 is that all of the top actor movie releases are in the works this year. Well, this is a rare thing that has never happened in the past few years and is sure to be a big treat for moviegoers. Check out the cast list and their upcoming movies below. Actor's name 2022 film release Shah Rukh Khan Pathan, a cameo role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Aamir Khan Laa Singh Chaddha Salman khan Tiger 3, a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Akshay Kumar Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, OMG Oh My God 2, Ram Setu, Cinderella Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera, Brahmastra Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Circus, 83 Hrithik Roshan Vikram vedha Ajay Devgn RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, runway 34, Maidaan, thank goodness Amitabh Bachchan Goodbye, Uunchai, Brahmastra, track 34, Jhund Shahid Kapoor Jersey, the next untitled Ali Abbas Zafar Siddharth Malhotra Mission Majnu, thank God, Yodha Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the next one from Sajid Nadiadwala, Freddy, Shehzada Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2, Ganapath Part 1 Varun Dhawan JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhediya Vicky Kaushal Laxman Utekar's next untitled Govinda Naam Mera Pretty interesting fact, isn't it?

