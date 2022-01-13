Why everyone in Hollywood does a dream job





After a while, she discovered that being classified as so and so’s blonde girlfriend was a very unsatisfying way of practicing her art, undoubtedly feeling familiar to any creative person who feels locked in, unable to bridge the gap between what ‘she wants to do and what the market demands. I just remember saying I was acting from the least resonant part of myself, she said. Gillingham credits two people with betting on his current lane. The first is Sandra Seacat, a renowned theater teacher with roots in the method, who encourages performers to bring their personal experiences to character building and brought Dream Work to the industry in the 1970s. and 80. I call it the border. She really pioneered the job, says Gillingham. The other is a Jungian analyst named Marion Woodman. Then she had a baby, the exact kind of big life change that encourages gear changes. She decided to start teaching theater in her 30s and gradually developed her practice from there. Now, at 58, Gillingham refers to her acting career as going to Cincinnati on her way to Hawaii. Her clients span across creative fields, mostly actors, directors, and writers, though she’s even seen a scientist or two. (Not as far-fetched as it sounds: according to some stories, the theory of relativity and the idea of ​​the periodic table came to Albert Einstein and Dimitri Mendeleev, respectively, in their dreams.) Sometimes something magical happens when she works with several people working on the same production: their dreams begin to align with each other, as if their minds merge in their sleep. You hear repeated pictures or repeated themes in dreams, she says. You begin to hear the unique DNA of the coin itself. Gillingham credits the collective unconscious theory to psychiatrist Carl Jungs with the idea that the innermost unconscious is universally shared and inherited, which is why the same archetypes will appear in mythology across cultures. Sandra Oh has worked with Gillingham for over 15 years and likens dream work to meditation. It really is a deep, deep practice, and the more you do it the more practice it becomes. It’s becoming a lot less goal-oriented, she explained. It was a profound change and a deepening in my own understanding of my work and my art. Heidi Schreck, the creator and star of What the Constitution means to me, described Kim to me as possessing a kind of genius, as well as an unexpected thoroughness. When you first meet her, you feel like it’s like an open, warm and loving sweetness, who turns out to have a lot of intelligence behind it all, she said. She’s not judgmental, but if you go off course or try to avoid things or log out, she sees it and pushes you. So I would say there is a ferocity there. Gillingham herself rejects any stereotype that dream work is an airy, New Age discipline. Instead, she views dreams as fundamentally grounded in the harsh truth of reality. A dream will kick your ass like nothing else, she said. The dream will wake you up. That’s why they’re here.

