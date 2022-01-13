Selfridges department store to host Victor Vasarely exhibition – ARTnews.com





In a mix of art, fashion and tech collaborations, Selfridges department store in London has teamed up with fashion brand Paco Rabanne and the Vasarely Foundation to present “Universe”, a physical exhibition and a business. NFT and Metaverse marking the 25th anniversary of the death of famous op artist Victor Vasarely. The collaboration to mount this exhibition comes after Paco Rabanne’s creative director Julien Dossena used several of Vasarely’s trippy geometric patterns as the basis for the brand’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection, which was unveiled last June and is now available for purchase. From January 13 to March 31, the department store will present 55 works by the Franco-Hungarian artist in its 24 windows and in other areas of the store decorated with Vasarely’s creations. In a statement, Sebastian Manes, executive director of purchasing and merchandising for Selfridges, said: “As Selfridges looks to the future, we continue to draw inspiration from the past. … I love the idea of ​​bringing Vasarely’s art into a social space like Selfridges, alongside the distinct identity of Paco Rabanne, and using their vision as a means of bringing emotion, connection and accessibility to experience. More than half of these works will be available for purchase. In addition, 12 NFTs of Vasarely’s work and 12 NFTs of Vasarely-inspired designs by Paco Rabanne will also be available. Proceeds from sales will be donated to the Vasarely Foundation to support large-scale restorations and installations. Vasarely was a pioneer of optical art, or Op art, which focused on the illusions and visual tricks that make two-dimensional works appear to throb or expand into a third dimension. Interest in his graphic work was strong for much of the mid-20th century, culminating with his inclusion in the 1965 groundbreaking art exhibition “The Responsive Eye” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The renewed interest in Vasarely’s work has grown steadily after the Center Pompidou in Paris organized a major retrospective of his work in 2019. For a deeper engagement, “Univers” includes a metaverse touch. A virtual reality environment on Decentraland, an open source 3D virtual world platform, has been set up so that visitors can interact with Vasarely’s optical illusions in a dimension that even a futurist like Vasarely does. could never have imagined. In a statement, the President of the Vasarely Foundation, Pierre Vasarely, said: “Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his death, Universe is a unique opportunity to present his work to a new audience and we are delighted to be able to put together examples of his emblematic creations. throughout his career, including works on canvas, ceramics and tapestries that show the extent of his artistic universe.

