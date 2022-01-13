Fans amazed by Tejasswi Prakash’s fire explosion against Shamita Shetty; say, ‘Sherni hai tu sherni’ – read the tweets

Bigg Boss 15 saw one of the most heated fights today. Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty had the catfight of the season. Angry and upset, Tejasswi Prakash told Shamita Shetty that she was not sure of herself. She said everyone in the house conspired to make her lose in every task. Tejasswi Prakash said she was not blind to what was going on with her. Smoking, she told Shamita Shetty that she tried to brainwash Karan Kundrra at every opportunity. She said she was not uncertain about Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra’s friendship on the show. Also Read – Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Shamita Shetty thinks Rakhi Sawant deserves to be home

That was not all. The Swaragini actress hinted that she had the benefit of getting out of the house for a week and getting advice on the game. She also gave a reference on this. Tejasswi Prakash even told Shamita Shetty that she was someone who was lucky enough to be on the show three times. Fans praised Tejasswi Prakash for "exposing the creators' bias" towards Shamita Shetty. Take a look at the tweets below …

TEJASSWI PRAKASH ????? YOU KILLED HIM !!!!!! Sherni hai you sherniiiiiiiii!

The way she roared todayyyyyyy!

And howwwwwwww !! I loved you babyyyyyyyyyy !! We are all so proud of you ????#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/fVBV82ZZRM Riddhi (@ _Riddhi1609) January 12, 2022

Shammo is not a competition for #TejasswiPrakash ROMA MISHRA (@ ROMAMIS76768555) January 12, 2022

Lmao it’s Shamita who is not safe #TejasswiPrakash !! She (@vibessupremacyy) January 12, 2022

Aaj ek episode saree season ka trp the ayegi I think so … #TejasswiPrakash TEJASSWI IS THE BOSS jasly_14 (@Jaslyshipper) January 12, 2022

#TejasswiPrakash judged tonight’s episode Finally, after so much confusion throughout 16 weeks, today I have to say this She is favorite to win # BiggBoss15 and this is our first and last winner prediction now The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 12, 2022

#TejasswiPrakash to #ShamitaShetty saying #DivyaAgrawal is not in # BiggBoss15 Divya doesn’t need 2 or 3 chances, she already won at the first chance that’s why she isn’t here ???? Aaj to lapet lapet ke exposes kiya Teja ne Sbko?IvDivyaakitweet The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) January 12, 2022

https://t.co/BNwK6IohZo

YOU ARE STILL PRACTICAL !!#TejasswiPrakash IS CONFRONTATIONAL SHE EXPOSED YOU ALL !! PUBLIC KO SAB PTA HAI#TejRan TejRan_Minakshi Agarwal Banka (@AgarwalBanka) January 12, 2022

For the first time in the history of bb i haven’t seen any badaa competitor .. you look great, you killed him .. i loved the way you bajaoing #TejasswiIsTheBoss #TejasswiPrakash # bb15#OrmaxMedia #ColorsTV Praneeta pradhan (rane Praneetapradha2) January 12, 2022

Single-handedly destroy favoritism and what a fabulous screen presence, Sherni Che? #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan TejaxTejRan (@AddictTejran) January 12, 2022

History repeats itself again; In BB OTT #DivyaAgarwal Was seen Bajaoing Shammo. While today #TejasswiPrakash Held it up and showed Shammo her true face and where she is! Intrepid queens for a reason?

Teju was punchy in today’s episode. Retweet if you agree! Tejasswi Prakash? (@ team_tejasswi1) January 12, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash said that Divya Agarwal was not called up on Bigg Boss 15 because she did not need three chances to win Bigg Boss. Fans love the wild side of the actress. Between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash who do you love today?

