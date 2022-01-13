Entertainment
Fans amazed by Tejasswi Prakash’s fire explosion against Shamita Shetty; say, ‘Sherni hai tu sherni’ – read the tweets
Bigg Boss 15 saw one of the most heated fights today. Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty had the catfight of the season. Angry and upset, Tejasswi Prakash told Shamita Shetty that she was not sure of herself. She said everyone in the house conspired to make her lose in every task. Tejasswi Prakash said she was not blind to what was going on with her. Smoking, she told Shamita Shetty that she tried to brainwash Karan Kundrra at every opportunity. She said she was not uncertain about Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra’s friendship on the show.
That was not all. The Swaragini actress hinted that she had the benefit of getting out of the house for a week and getting advice on the game. She also gave a reference on this. Tejasswi Prakash even told Shamita Shetty that she was someone who was lucky enough to be on the show three times. Fans praised Tejasswi Prakash for “exposing the creators’ bias” towards Shamita Shetty. Take a look at the tweets below …
Tejasswi Prakash said that Divya Agarwal was not called up on Bigg Boss 15 because she did not need three chances to win Bigg Boss. Fans love the wild side of the actress. Between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash who do you love today?
