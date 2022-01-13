Police raided the homes of actor Dileep, his brother

Actor Dileep was arrested in the sexual assault case and later released on bail. Photo file

Kochi, Kerala:

The criminal branch of the Kerala Police Department today raided the residence of actor Dileep and his brother as well as the office of his production company, Grand Production Company, in a new case against them for having allegedly conspired to endanger the lives of investigators in a sexual assault. case of an actress in 2017. Dileep is also accused in the case.

The case was recorded on Sunday based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep, which was recently broadcast by a TV station in which the actor was allegedly heard plotting to attack investigators.

Director Balachandra Kumar, who recently made surprising revelations against Dileep in the media assault case against the actress, also made corroborating statements to the Crime Branch.

Mr Kumar had claimed there had been multiple discussions of a plot to attack investigators.

“If the issue is only raised once, then it could be an emotional explosion. But the same issue has been discussed multiple times in many places, which means there has been good planning,” PTI news agency reported.

On November 25, Mr Kumar filed a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office, making scathing allegations against Dileep, stating that he was an eyewitness to the accused Pulsar Sunni seen at the home of the accused actor Dileep. The complainant also alleged that Dileep saw a video recording of the sexual assault of the kidnapped actress with a group of other people and also provided clips of audio conversations recorded at Dileep’s home, including alleged attempts to ” influence key witnesses.

There are no details yet on what the Crime Branch has recovered or expected to recover.

A senior Crime Branch official said three teams of officials were dispatched to conduct the raids simultaneously at the three sites.

However, according to images broadcast on news channels, the raid teams had to wait outside Dileep’s residence and his company office for some time to be opened.

The visuals also showed officials scaling the door to Dileep’s house to enter.

The door was then opened by her sister, sources said.

The company’s headquarters were also opened, after some delay, by on-site staff, the sources added.

On Tuesday, the High Court asked police to take no action against Dileep, his brother and brother-in-law until January 14 after they filed a joint plea for early bail in the new case.

In his request for early bail, the actor claimed that the latest case was filed following a complaint by one of the investigators in the actress’ sexual assault case, as the officer did not want to be examined during the trial. The accused actor claimed that the allegations against him of conspiracy against the police are a “mockery”.

The actor and five others were convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Articles 116 (encouragement), 118 (concealing intent to commit an offense), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (indictable offense committed by more than one person).

In their plea, the actor and his relatives also claimed that the complaint filed against them by the officer – DySP (Crime Branch) Baiju Paulose – was “false” and the allegations in the FIR, recorded on the basis of the complaint. , were “totally false and unfounded”.

They also claimed that the intention behind recording the case was to arrest and humiliate them in front of the public.

The survivor had also written to the Chief Minister of Kerala and the State Police Chief to demand justice. She had called for a new investigation in the case against Dileep, days after the director of the film made new allegations against him.

“The survivor wants the allegations to be investigated and has the right to know what is the truth and what is not,” a source close to the survivor told NDTV.

The survivor – an actor who has worked in films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam – was abducted and allegedly assaulted inside her car for two hours by some of the defendants, who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and escaped later. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants for blackmail.

There are 10 defendants in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was later arrested and released on bail later.