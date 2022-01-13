Coachella 2022 lineup: Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles





Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, as the music industry takes encouraging steps towards the return of festivals and tours in 2022. Coachella, slated for its usual two-weekend format, April 15-17 and April 22-24, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Will return after two years put on hold by the pandemic . Wednesday, after weeks of speculation and music press leaks, the festival has announced its full lineup for 2022, which will also include performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, the reunited electronic dance group Swedish House Mafia and dozens of others. (West is billed on the official festival poster just like Ye.) The event is expected to operate at full capacity for up to 125,000 spectators per day. Coachella has long been the nation’s most influential festival, hosting viral moments like Tupac Shakurs Hologram in 2012 and Beyoncs 2018 tribute to the brass bands of historically black colleges and universities. It is usually the first major festival to announce its lineup each year, ushering in the touring season. But this week Coachella was rounded up by the Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival in Manchester, Tenn., who announced Tuesday that he will be returning in June with Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, the Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and others.

Coachella was one of the first major victims of coronavirus entertainment. His 2020 edition which was scheduled to host Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were shut down by health officials on March 10 of the same year, two days before Broadway and the concert industry as a whole went dark. Goldenvoice, the promoter who offers Coachella in partnership with corporate concert giant AEG Presents, had hoped to bring the festival back this fall and then spring 2021. But each time, the pandemic has forced plans to be pushed back further. Bonnaroo, which is presented by AEG rival Live Nation, had planned a full-scale comeback last September, but it was canceled after heavy rain flooded the festival grounds. About half of ticket holders for the Coachellas 2020 edition have requested refunds, said Paul Tollett, one of the festival’s founders, in a interview with the Los Angeles Times in August. Cost of tickets $ 449 and more, not including fees. Despite a string of recent coronavirus-related cancellations, such as Dead & Companys playing in the sand Festival in Cancn, Mexico, the music world is looking at Coachella with hope as an indicator of the multi-billion dollar touring industry’s comeback to full force. Major tours from Dua Lipa, the Weeknd, Elton John, Bon Jovi and Justin Bieber are expected this year. As late as last summer, Goldenvoice had hoped to bring back most of the headliners slated for 2020. But while Rage Against the Machine has a massive tour planned this year with five dates booked at Madison Square Garden in August, it don’t play Coachella. Ocean will return to Coachella in 2023.

And since the Scotts Astroworld festival disaster in Houston in November that left 10 people dead, the rapper has largely withdrawn from public appearances, canceling his headlining performance at the Day N Vegas festival, also presented by Goldenvoice.

