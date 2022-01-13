Presentation of the good, the bad and the elegy

Editor’s note: A version of this story first appeared in The good, the bad and the elegy, an electronic newsletter from the Daily Yonder focusing on the best and worst of rural media, entertainment and culture. Every other Thursday, it offers reviews, recommendations, retrospectives, etc. Do you like what you see here? You canjoin the mailing list at the bottom of this articleto receive future editions in your inbox.

There is a story that is told from time to time around Daily Yonder HQ. It is a small, non-profit organization that takes over one of the Big Four broadcast television networks, demanding the cancellation of a new show. It should be noted that at this point it was rare, perhaps even unprecedented, to find a documented example of networks canceling a show that had already started casting or had gone into production. By that measure, it was not an easy fight to choose.

The nonprofit in question was the Center for Rural Strategies, the eventual publisher and parent organization of The Daily Yonder. The network was CBS. And the show was The Real Beverly Hillbillies, a reality show playing on the general premise of the vintage Beverly Hillbillies sitcom: what happens when you take a bunch of poor peasants and drop them off at a mansion in Beverly Hills. ?

Like other reality shows in the modern TV era, think Jersey Shore or Real Housewives, you could hardly expect the show to show a lot of nuance or restraint. All signs indicated that the rural poor were the butt of the joke, presented in a disproportionate way and for a laugh.

Origin stories

In that regard, the ending of this story is happy: The small nonprofit carried out an aggressive public media campaign, and the Big Network ultimately ended the show. Again, as far as we know, this was a rare occurrence, to see a network scrapping an upcoming production and tossing it in the trash of history. Rural Strategies was relatively new to the world at the time and this campaign helped put the organization on the map.

Today, Rural Strategies focuses less on that same brand of targeted public campaign. But at our international headquarters in Whitesburg, Kentucky, you’ll always find clippings from major newspapers like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal telling this chapter in our history. And although some time has passed, our work at The Daily Yonder has this same tradition.

How people and rural places are covered in the media is an important issue, which aligns with our core mission.

If you trace the history of television, two of the most common shortcomings in the way rural people are portrayed in our media are evident. In the early days of television, in the middle of the 20ecentury, there has been a boom in rural themed shows. Think of The Andy Griffith Show and Green Acres. These are shows that many would consider classics, but, seen through a modern lens, the shows definitely present an idealized version of rural, pastoral life, frozen in time and, again, lacking in nuance.

Next to a rural purge in the 1970s there was suddenly a lot less rural programming on the air. Lately, things have started to rebound, but today’s deals often have the opposite problem. They put too much emphasis on danger or misfortune, portraying rural areas as plagued by decadence, crime, corruption or backward thinking.

In both cases, idyllic or dystopian, the representations are of a single note.

But if we go beyond television, there are many reasons to be hopeful. We have written about several of them. And we intend to write more. This is what we wanted to do with our latest series and newsletter, The Good, the Bad, and the Elegy.

Use it to talk about rural movies, music, TV, books and more under the banners of media, entertainment and culture. Rural communities make an important contribution to cultural conversation and popular imagination. Beyond our screens and speakers, there is also food, recreation, travel, fine art and folklore to consider. were excited to dig into it all. We hope you are too.

What’s in a name?

In the coming weeks, you can expect an eclectic batch of stuff under this banner. Reviews of novelties. Recommendations of things to watch, read or listen to. Retrospectives on essential classics, hidden gems or certified waste. Cultural analysis and criticism. We hope you will also share your thoughts, ideas and recommendations. Over time, we want this to become a conversational and community project.

Why call this versatile hodgepodge The good, the bad and the elegy?

Well, when it comes to the history of American media and entertainment, the Western genre is indelible and unmistakably rural. Summoning an iconic selection from this catalog, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, also effectively sums up what we were trying to accomplish. We want to share our enthusiasm for the good things that are worth revisiting. And we seek to respectfully complain about bad things that deserve some anger.

As for the ugliness of it, well, many of the most popular articles in Daily Yonder history have concerned Hillbilly Elegy, both the book and the movie. For better or for worse, Hillbilly Elegy has catalyzed a rich stream of criticism of media representation and rural identity. And our work here also descends from that tradition, as did The Real Beverly Hillbillies before it.

Feature of this week

There’s plenty of room for introductory bonds this week, so I’ll try to keep our Inaugural Rural Recommendation short and sweet.

PORK

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.2821%;"/> The PIG trailer (via NEON Movies on YouTube).

The 2021 PIG film stars Nicholas Cage as a recluse living in a secluded cabin alongside a truffle-hunting pig. The story begins when the cabin is ransacked and said pig is stolen. So begins a journey to retrieve the pig, no matter what.

That setup, along with the film’s packaging, with Nicholas Cage at its heart, might make you expect a gritty or over-the-top action vehicle. When you look at the building blocks, there is only the John Wick of it all, if you understand me.

But the film surprises by being something completely different from what you might expect. It is ultimately a calm and contemplative work, centered on mourning. On that note, it seems like it’s about subverting audience expectations when it comes to gender or casting choices.

Movies like John Wick are also about trauma and grief, but their main outlet is catharsis through violence and revenge more often than not. PIG recognizes that in real life, outside of the realms of action cinema, there is often no such catharsis. There’s just the slow burn of trying to move on and hold on to your humanity.

The past year has been a tough one for filmmaking, but PIG was one of my favorite films of 2021 and it came at an unfortunately appropriate time in my own personal journey. I’ll be curious to see if he gets the attention of awards in the coming year (Cage’s central performance is what I’m inclined to watch more closely), but whatever happens, it’s a movie worth your time. Don’t neglect it.

Hisstreaming now on Huluand is available for purchase or rental on disc or viadigital media platforms.

< class=""> This article first appeared inThe good, the bad and the elegy, an electronic newsletter from the Daily Yonder focusing on the best and worst of rural media, entertainment and culture. Every other Thursday, it offers reviews, recommendations, retrospectives, etc. Join the mailing list today to receive future editions straight to your inbox.