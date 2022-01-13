From Kareena to Priyanka Chopra, 12 Bollywood Celebrities Who Publicly Abducted Their Ex-Friends In Public

The city of tinsel has seen many friendships formed and broken. So here’s a look at some of the celebrities who were best friends back then, but turned into enemies later and made questionable statements.

1. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

This duo changed the whole game of comedy with their onscreen chemistry and punchlines. However, their happiness together was short-lived.Apparently, the host of the comedy show got into an argument with a fellow comedian and started cursing at him. When Sunil Grover intervened to resolve the argument, Kapil Sharma assaulted him verbally and physically. Sunil Grover later lashed out at him through aPublish.

Bhaji !! Yes, you hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just a word of advice, start respecting human beings as well, apart from animals. Not everyone is as successful as you are. Not everyone is as talented as you are. But if they are all talented like you, who will value you? So have some gratitude towards their existence. Also, if someone corrects you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language in front of women who have nothing to do with the celebrity you wear, they are accidentally traveling with you. Thanks for making me realize this was your show and you have the power to throw anyone, anytime. You are the most spiritual and the best in your field. But don’t act like a “God”. Take good care of yourself. I wish you much more success and glory. “

– Sunil Grover

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu

Unless you’ve lived under a rock, you must have heard of the feud between these two great ladies. The two actors fought on the sets of Abbas-Mustans Ajnabee. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan was upset that designer Vikram Phadnis, who was appointed to her, helped her co-star Bipasha Basu without asking. This escalated into a brawl where Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly slapped and cursed Bipasha Basu. In oneinterviewwith Filmfare in 2002, Kareena Kapoor Khan said:

She doesn’t seem to be confident in her own talent. In a four page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee against clothing designer Vikram Phadnis. She made statements that I called her non-charitable names. Now it is the figment of his imagination.

– Kareena Kapoor Khan

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In 2004, the two talented actors performed together for the first time in AbbasMustans Aïtraaz. According tosources, the two actors remained friendly during the filming of the film. However, things took a turn for the worse when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role went largely unnoticed, thanks to Priyanka Chopras’ equally brilliant acting. In 2006, they were approached for an advertisement by Pepsi, where they clearly advised manufacturers to give them equal screen space. In 2012, Kareena Kapoor KhanmockedPriyanka Chopra Jonas on her accent in Koffee with Karan and say:

I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from.

– Kareena Kapoor Khan

To whom Priyanka Chopraresponded:

I think it’s from the same place her boyfriend gets it.

– Priyanka Chopra Jonas

However, they have since reconciled and even came on an episode of Koffee with Karan together.

4. Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor

While the two bonded well during their first Koffee with Karan looks together, things went wrongwhenSonam Kapoor has made several rude remarks about Deepika Padukone. During the following season of the talk show, Sonam Kapoor came on the show with her father and when asked to give Deepika Padukone some fashion advice, she quickly retorted:

Create your own style. Katrina Kaif is herself. She’s not trying to fit into a mold, which I respect a lot. She’s not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even though Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail … I’d rather have that than someone telling me “I want to do the cover of Vogue every three months.”

– Sonam Kapoor

5. Esha Deol & Amrita Rao

In 2006, the two actors worked together in Indra Kumars Pyare Mohan. According to areport, Amrita Rao abused Esha Deol in front of their director and cameraman after packing up. Without thinking twice, Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao in the heat of the moment. In oneinterview, Esha Deol even confessed that she had no regrets.

Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after packing up, she mistreated me in front of Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought it was totally inappropriate. To protect my self-esteem and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her in the face. I have no regrets as she totally deserved it for her behavior towards me at that time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.

– Esha Déol

6. Emraan Hashmi & Mallika Sherawat

This duo became an overnight sensation with Anurag Basus Murder. In oneinterview, Mallika Sherawat has revealed that most of her male co-actors would go into an ego battle with her and expect her to laugh at them. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Emraan Hashmi caused a scandalrevelationthat her worst on-screen kiss was with Mallika Sherawat. Not only that, when asked about the only thing he would find if he walked into Mallika Sherawat’s bedroom, he replied, An Idiot’s Guide to Success in Hollywood.

Oof, that’s way too dramatic!