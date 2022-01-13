Kerala police raid the home of actor Dileep, his brother





On Thursday, the criminal wing of the Kerala Police Force raided the homes of actor Dileep and his brother, as well as the office of his company Grand Production here in the latest case against them for allegedly threatened investigators in the “2017 actress sexual assault case,” sources said.

Dileep is also charged in the sexual assault case. A senior Crime Branch official said three teams of officials were dispatched to conduct the raids simultaneously at the three sites. However, according to images broadcast on news channels, the raid teams had to wait outside Dileep’s residence and his company office for some time to be opened. The visuals also showed officials scaling the door to Dileep’s house to enter. The door was then opened by her sister, sources said. The company’s headquarters were also opened, after some delay, by on-site staff, the sources added. According to sources, the searches were carried out on the basis of court orders and the statement made to the Criminal Branch by Director Balachandra Kumar. Kumar, who met the media after appearing before the Criminal Branch, had claimed that discussions about the plot to attack investigators had taken place in many places. Kumar had recently made surprising revelations against Dileep in the assault case against the actress through the media. He also claimed that there was evidence, including digital, to prove that Dileep influenced the witnesses. The criminal branch recorded the new case on a complaint filed by an investigating officer based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep which was released recently by a TV station in which the actor was heard conspiring to attack officials . On Tuesday, the High Court asked police to take no action against Dileep, his brother and brother-in-law until January 14 after filing a joint bail application in the new case. In his request for early bail, the actor claimed that the latest case was filed following a complaint by one of the investigators in the actress’ sexual assault case, as the officer did not want to be examined during the trial. The actor and five others were convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Articles 116 (encouragement), 118 (concealing intent to commit an offense), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 34 (indictable offense committed by more than one person). In their plea, the actor and his relatives also claimed that the complaint filed against them by the officer – DySP (Crime Branch) Baiju Paulose – was “false” and the allegations in the FIR, recorded on the basis of the complaint. , were “totally false and unfounded”. They also claimed that the intention behind recording the case was to arrest and humiliate them in front of the public. The victim – who has worked in films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam – was abducted and allegedly assaulted inside his car for two hours by some of the defendants, who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped. in a lively area. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress. There are 10 defendants in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was later arrested and released on bail later.

