Hollywood stars support Emma Watson after Palestinian solidarity message | Emma watson





Great figures in the world of cinema, including Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Capaldi and Charles Dance issued a statement in support of Emma Watson and Palestinian solidarity. Last week Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, was accused of anti-Semitism after posting an image on Instagram to show a photograph of a pro-Palestinian demonstration with the banner of solidarity is a verb written on it. It was accompanied by a quote on the meaning of solidarity from intersectional feminist researcher Sara Ahmed. The message drew sharp criticism from Israeli officials, including Danny Danon, former science minister in Benjamin Netanyahus’ government and Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, who said: Gryffindor’s ten points for being an anti-Semite. The current Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, noted: Fiction may work in Harry Potter, but it does not work in reality. If so, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks annihilation of Israel) and the Palestinian Authority (which supports terrorism). Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo. Composite: Greg Allen / Invision / AP / RIchard Young / Rex / Shutterstock In a letter organized by Artists for Palestine UK, a cultural network in solidarity with Palestinian rights, more than 40 named, including Gael Garca Bernal, Jim Jarmusch, Maxine Peake, Viggo Mortensen and Steve Coogan, said: We join with Emma Watson in supporting the simple statement that the solidarity is a verb, including meaningful solidarity with Palestinians who struggle for their human rights under international law. Quoting a Human Rights Watch report claiming that Israel commits crimes of apartheid and persecution, the artists, including Watsons Harry Potter co-stars Miriam Margolyes and Julie Christie, continued: We recognize the power imbalance under between Israel, the occupying Power and the Palestinians, the people under a system of military occupation and apartheid. We oppose current Israeli attempts to forcibly displace Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem neighborhoods to Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and elsewhere in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The artists added that they condemned all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. Opposition to a political system or policy is distinct from bigotry, hatred and discrimination aimed at any group of humans based on who they are, they said. Other signatories include writer and producer James Schamus and directors Asif Kapadia, Mira Nair and Ken Loach. Loach was recently kicked out of the Labor Party over this issue.

