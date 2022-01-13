For Putin, supporting his allies becomes a perilous affair





From Eastern Europe to the oil fields of Central Asia, President Vladimir V. Putin strives to maintain a sphere of influence that will keep the forces of history at bay. The allies of the Russian leadership, perched atop the former Soviet republics, are aging in office or facing growing discontent. The bulwarks they have provided against the expanding frontiers of democracy and Western military might appear increasingly fragile. So, Mr. Putin is relying more on brute force to keep it all together: preparing for a possible invasion of Ukraine to keep it out of NATO, sending troops to Kazakhstan to quell protests and threatens to do the same in Belarus. Forcing allies is not unusual for major powers or regional powers. The Soviet Union, whose loss Mr Putin often deplores, sent tanks to Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan. Yet he tied his empire together through communism, which instilled a common mission and a sense of existential conflict with the capitalist West.

Now, with capitalism and at least democratic pretensions the norm on both sides of the old Iron Curtain, there is little to justify allegiance to Moscow beyond the shared desire of the post strongmen. – Soviets to help each other keep their functions. There is no real ideological glue to hold together this motley alliance of people with vastly different interests, said Timothy M. Frye, a political scientist at Columbia University. Mr. Putin’s sphere of influence, for all the trouble it causes the West, is increasingly a cage of its own making. The more force it relies on to support aging and unpopular autocrats on its periphery, the more besieged its alliance becomes, both by dissent at home and by Western pressure abroad. As a result, the very threats Mr. Putin hoped to avoid are on the contrary increasing. Ukraine is rushing into the arms of the West. Belarus’ provocations, rooted in its crackdown on growing dissent, unite Europe against its pro-Moscow leader. And protesters in long-stable Kazakhstan are calling for change. Mr Putin has sought to turn his reactive escalations into an internal force, describing his interventions in the problems of those countries as a recapture of Soviet greatness.

But a lukewarm public backlash, as well as the recent Kremlins crackdown on civil society and political rivals, Dr Frye said, have indicated that the usual narratives Putin has used to consolidate his rule just don’t work as well. Good.

Impose loyalty Mr Putin’s fear of democratic encroachment is often attributed to the so-called Color Revolution democratic uprisings that swept through several former Soviet republics in the 2000s. He and his MPs still speak of these events often, usually as Western plots to overthrow Russian power. But Mr Putin’s response did not crystallize until 2012, when he violently cracked down on protests against him in Russia. Many of the protesters were from the Russian middle class who had once largely supported him. This has elevated hard-line supporters within his administration, while leading Mr. Putin to shift his power base to the security services. The increasingly hawkish and nationalist, if not paranoid, Kremlin opted for a strategy of supporting neighboring leaders who would control dissent and oppose the West. As a result, Mr. Putin came to believe that only leaders who resembled him strong autocratic men could be trusted to keep at bay the dangers of democracy and Western influence. Everyone else should be forced into loyalty. After Ukrainian protesters expelled the pro-Moscow president from their country in 2014, Mr Putin did not seek to persuade newly empowered Ukrainian voters to align with Moscow. On the contrary, in the hope of forcing the Ukrainian leadership to obey, Russia invaded and annexed one part of Ukraine and sponsored separatists in another.

So far, this strategy has largely backfired. Western powers have increased their support for Ukraine, and Ukrainian voters, once divided over relations with Russia, have become distinctly against. But Mr Putin, perhaps unable to see a neighboring democracy as anything other than a threat, has only stepped up his efforts and is now threatening a major invasion of Ukraine. This may well prevent a clear alignment between Ukraine and the West, or even force Washington to redouble recognition of Russian interests there. But a danger for Mr Putin is that it doesn’t work forever and, once failed, could see another former Soviet republic joining European institutions that he says pose a threat to him.

A shrinking circle Mr. Putin’s dependence on strongmen has proven to be almost as risky. Strong-ruled countries, which concentrate power in the hands of one person at the expense of governing institutions, tend to be more unstable, more corrupt, and less economically efficient, which compounds public discontent. . The dangers of this can be seen in Kazakhstan, where a carefully planned transition from one leader to another has turned into violent unrest. Understanding the protests in Kazakhstan Map 1 of 5 What led to the protests? The protests began when the government lifted price caps for liquefied petroleum gas, a low-carbon fuel that many Kazakhs use to power their cars. But the frustration among the people runs deep when it comes to social and economic disparities. What do the protesters want? Demonstrators’ demands have ranged from lower fuel prices to broader political liberalization by seeking to overthrow the autocratic forces that have ruled Kazakhstan without any substantial opposition since 1991. Why is the unrest important outside this region? Until now, the oil-rich country has been viewed as a pillar of political and economic stability in an unstable region. The protests are also important to Vladimir Putin, who sees Kazakhstan as part of Russia’s sphere of influence. How did the government react? President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the protesters a group of terrorists, declared Kazakhstan under attack and called on the Russian-led military alliance to intervene. The authorities have instituted a state of emergency and cut off access to the Internet. Mr Putin sent a Russian-led force of 2,500 troops to Kazakhstan to help quell the unrest at a time when tensions with Ukraine and Belarus were already simmering. This was an illustration of the perilous market between Mr Putin and his allies, in which they are essentially forced to guarantee each other power by force. Leaders of strong men are also more likely to spark conflict and more likely to lose it, Erica Frantz, an authoritarianism specialist at Michigan State University, said she found in her research .

Personalists don’t have to negotiate over politics, and the lack of accountability leads to riskier behavior, she said, using a formal term for such leaders. While their fear of democracy makes them useful allies of Mr. Putin, the drawbacks of their regime increasingly disrupt his informal alliance. Provocations are what we would expect. Wed also expects some of his moves to be bad choices, Dr Frantz said. Even with the global struggles of democracies, it has nonetheless remained widely accepted since the end of the Cold War, beyond a handful of countries like China or Cuba, as the default, forcing even shameless dictators to at least claim democracy. The result is a circle of pro-Moscow strongmen who frequently struggle to persuade their citizens why it is necessary to accept less freedoms than those in neighboring countries. Belarus illustrates the dangers. Last year, as dissent grew over governments’ failure to tackle the pandemic, the escalating repression of presidents became a source of diplomatic conflict with the rest of Europe, which trapped Mr. Putin. Some Belarusian opposition activists, aware of Russia’s influence, have signaled their openness to working with Moscow. But, in what may be a reflection of the Kremlins’ narrow insistence on familiar autocrats, for all their missteps, he ignored their significance.

As with Ukraine, Mr. Putin finds himself with a strategy in Belarus or Kazakhstan of ever-increasing coercion, albeit led by his allies in office. These cycles, of consolidating a sphere of influence built on mistrust and intimidation, can take on a logic of their own. The strategy is therefore pursued even when it appears likely to produce the opposite of the results hoped for by Mr. Poutin: both inviting the very threats he fears and eroding the alliance on which he has relied so much for his future. This will certainly produce further militarization of the eastern flank of the alliances, wrote Emma Ashford, researcher at the Atlantic Council research group, of NATO’s likely response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine. Just because we think it’s a foolish and doomed move on Russia’s part doesn’t mean it won’t.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/13/world/europe/putin-ukraine-kazakhstan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

