9 problematic Bollywood scenes we laughed at rather than disgusted

It is sad to see that Bollywood tries to make its audience laugh at very problematic scenes. Without realizing its powerful influence, it is sad to see how Bollywood has played such a key role in normalizing sexist, regressive and patriarchal behaviors, actions and words. Like us, you might have burst out laughing at some of these scenes, but looking back you would have realized how regressive and problematic behaviors need to be excluded from our behaviors and lives:

Leaving out our regressive songs from the list, here are 9 problematic Bollywood scenes that we laughed at but shouldn’t have!

1. Chatur’s sexist speech from the movie: 3 Idiots

How the manufacturers have normalized themselves to laughing at problematic rape jokes and breast sexualization is quite disgusting! It’s sad how many years later it’s still listed as a “funny scene”.

2. Rajjo’s misogynistic speech from the film: Pyaar Ka Punchnama

How to forget the viral speech of the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama? While this scene may have left many men and women laughing, in reality, it was nothing more than a misogynistic rant. The scene which, among other things, is about “silencing women” and making fun of all women, isn’t exactly hilarious.

“You can’t discuss anything with a woman…Because they call it a discussion …But any discussion with a woman is an argument …Aur argument mein toh you boss unn se jeet hi nahi sakta…Because hum aadmiyon ki ek basic need hoti hai…Giving meaning to an argument …Ladkiyon ko koi farak nahi padta…Sense jaisi bekaar si cheez ki wajah se woh…Argument kaise haar jaye!

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Raj and Simran bump into the train

Unfortunately, since time immemorial, Bollywood has called problematic teasing a romantic comedy. And DDLJ is the best example of this. Accidentally getting stuck in a train compartment with a girl is NOT an excuse to ignore her personal space or make her uncomfortable! How could a man forcing himself on a woman’s lap be funny at all? Who will say in Bollywood that the absence of consent is no fun!

And the reason we have to speak out against this behavior is that, even in 2019, YRF thought the lack of consent was fun.

4. Sanjay Dutt tells about his sexual partners in the film Sanju

Our Bollywood has been a promoter of regressive behavior for a very long time. And, it still persists. The scene from the movie Sanju is a prime example. Bragging about the number of sex partners is neither a matter of pride, nor is it funny! But, we wonder why was this even necessary in the movie? And, when the question is how many women you’ve slept with, why do you need to specify that prostitutes should be separated? Why? Are not prostitutes women?

5. Badrinath molestation scene in Badrinath Ki Dulhania

How could molestation be funny? Dear Bollywood, assault and rape are no fun no matter the gender of the assaulted person.

6. “6 din, ladki in” Amans dating advice from Kal Ho Naa Ho

The way that policymakers tend to normalize the glorified objectification of women is quite shameful. The statement reduces women to objects to be conquered. And, what’s even sadder is that the tendency to show the objectification of women as comedy isn’t ending anytime soon.

7. Kambakkht Ishq and Housefull forced kissing scene 4

These two are just a few examples of many movies where Bollywood normalizes a hero forcibly kissing a woman in the name of comedy or love!

8. Neha wrongly accuses Dharampoutra of rape of Housefull 4

At a time when the whole world is being redefined by movements like #MeToo, Bollywood thought that a woman falsely accusing a man of rape is comedy! Seriously?

9. Raanjhana: Turning stalking and rejection into a comic joke

Dear Bollywood, bullying is neither funny nor romantic. It’s pretty disgusting how movies like Raanjhanat tend to present harassment as “harmless” by turning it into a joke.

It is high time that Bollywood stopped normalizing problematic behavior. Stop normalizing problematic behaviors like fat-shaming, color-shaming, sexism, misogynist, or patriarchy in the name of comedy. The world is changing, and it’s time for Bollywood to change; be better !