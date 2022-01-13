10 rising stars ready to conquer Hollywood in 2022

You already know Meryl, Viola and Leo by first name. Now get ready for Simu, Cooper and Simone.

After a year of watching hundreds of movies and TV shows, New York Post movie critics Johnny Oleksinski and Sara Stewart are sharing their picks for Hollywood’s most exciting newcomers around. Some, like French actress Camille Cottin, have had a long and successful career, while others, like Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, have only one film so far. to their credit.

They all have one thing in common, however: we want to see more.

Here’s who you can expect to see on the red carpet for years to come.

Simu liu, 32

Simu Liu exploded after starring in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. Getty Images for Disney

Where do you know him: Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Where you will see it this year: The romantic comedy “One True Loves”, opposite Phillipa Soo; and the adventure drama “Arthur the King”

Why it stands out: In 2014, this Canadian actor tweeted, “Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. And now, how about an Asian American hero? Liu, who played Jung on the sitcom “Kim’s Convenience”, told Interview magazine he experienced discrimination in his career: “As an actor of color, I have been ignored at every possible opportunity. I was given roles that were almost not roles. It was, like, Scared Asian Guy. But last year, he became that Asian American superhero he tweeted about in the hit “Shang-Chi” and a sequel is already in the works.

Saniyya Sidney, 15

Saniyya Sidney stars as tennis superstar Venus Williams in “King Richard”.

Where do you know her: The “King Richard” biopic

Where you will see her this year: show time “The First Lady”

Why she stands out: It takes an uncommon charisma to catch Will Smith’s attention, let alone portray one of tennis superstars, but Sidney managed to do both in his role as young Venus Williams in “King Richard” by Last year. The teenage actress broke in 2016 with roles in “American Horror Story: Roanoke” and the movie “Fences”. But she reached new levels of acclaim as praise poured in for her intense and joyful performance as Venus. Next year, she will reunite with “Fences” star Viola Davis in Showtime’s Michelle Obama biopic, in which Sidney will play her youngest daughter Sasha.

Lydie West, 28

Lydia West wowed audiences with her touching performance in “It’s A Sin”. Dave Benett / Getty Images for the Sky

Where do you know her: HBO “It’s a sin”

Where you will see her this year: “Inside Man”, the Netflix / BBC series starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci; “Suspicion”, the Apple TV + thriller with Uma Thurman; “The Pentaverate”, a Netflix star series Mike Myers; and the dramatic comedy “Text for You”

Why she stands out: As a lone female character in the central cast of HBO’s 1980s AIDS drama “It’s a Sin,” West skillfully balanced the hearty effervescence with the devastation at the suffering experienced in the gay community of London. This year, West will be everywhere you look, with roles on three trending shows and in the movie “Text for You,” in which she will co-star with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. She has captivated UK audiences as well, having been named by current “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker as the best person to take on the title role of this show next year.

Jenna ortega, 19

Jenna Ortega slashes in the latest movie “Scream”, the fifth in the horror franchise. MovieMagic

Where do you know her: “You” from Netflix and the dramatic feature film “The Fallout”

Where you will see her this year: The Addams Family “Wednesday” series; and a trio of Scream horror films, “Studio 666” and “X”

Why she stands out: Ortega’s twisted teenage movie buff Ellie is one of the few characters who is unharmed or, at least, alive after crossing paths with serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) in “You.” The teenage actress’ aptitude for morbid humor has led to bigger things: this year, she stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix miniseries directed by Tim Burton, where her co-stars will include Catherine Zeta-Jones and Gwendoline Christie. Ortega also plays a major role in the latest installment of “Scream”. On top of that, she will appear in the horror comedy starring Foo Fighters “Studio 666” and Ti West’s new “X” horror photo alongside Kid Cudi and Mia Goth.

Simone ashley, 26

Simone Ashley is a hit on the popular Netflix show “Sex Education”. Getty Images for Hollywood

Where do you know her: Netflix’s “Sex Education”

Where you will see her this year: Netflix’s “Bridgerton”

Why she stands out: Ashley was an unknown actor with “pennies left in my bank account” when she starred in the 2019 television comedy “Sex Education,” the actress told People magazine. One of the popular girls known as the Untouchables is Olivia Hanan, Ashley’s character. But this year, she’s heading to a truly untouchable level of fame as the protagonist of the second season of the hugely successful “Bridgerton”, in which she will play Kate Sharma, the love interest of older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey ). She was also anointed the ‘new style star’ of the steamy Vogue show, which sprung from Ashley’s Cher-inspired look at last year’s British Fashion Awards.

Camille Cottin, 43

French actress Camille Cottin co-starred with Matt Damon in “Stillwater”. Focus Features / Courtesy Everet

Where do you know her from: House of Gucci, Stillwater and Call My Agent

Where will you see her this year: Golda, a biopic on Golda Meir with Helen Mirren; and a new surprise season of Call My Agent

Why it stands out: Paris-born Cottin has been a part of film and television in France for years, but Americans finally got to know her during the lockdown as they over-watched the formidable French comedy series Call My Agent. Suddenly, the funny, sexy and mysterious actress was everywhere. Last year, she co-starred with Matt Damon in Stillwater, a drama in which she struggles to help a man in Montana clear his daughter’s name. And she stole Lady Gagas’ husband from House of Gucci. On the set of Gucci, Cottin told Vogue, Gaga went method with it. She was really sweet, the actress said. But the thing is, [our characters] are rivals. So she couldn’t really hang out with me. She was like, sorry, I hate you. But promise to be friends.

Cooper Hoffman, 18

Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, made an unforgettable acting debut in “Licorice Pizza”. Courtesy of MGM Studios

Where you know it from: Licorice Pizza

Where you will see it this year: Nothing yet, but that will change quickly.

Why it stands out: Before the start of Paul Thomas Anderson’s delicious comedy Licorice Pizza, in our minds Cooper Hoffman is still the young son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. In the end, his prestigious upbringing is an afterthought: At just 18 and in his first acting role of any sort, he’s brilliant in his own right as a jack-of-all-trades teenager Gary Valentine. . That’s a feat, as he revealed in a post-screening interview that he hasn’t even been trained as a performer. The only acting done was with Paul [Thomas Anderson], Hoffman said. But it was on a lower scale with an iPhone and his kid and I was still playing the bad guy and his kid was beating me. Her film career is brand new, but with Golden Globe and Critics Choice nodding their heads from the start, expect it to explode.

Mélissa Barrera, 31 years old

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in the feature film version of “In the Heights”. Macall Polay

Where do you know her from: In the heights and scream

Where you will see her this year: Title role in the musical Carmen, with Paul Mescal of Normal People

Why it stands out: Lin-Manuel’s film adaptation Mirandas In The Heights was chock full of thrilling discoveries, but no one was quite as spellbinding as Barrera, who played Vanessa lover Anthony Ramos. Deeply empathetic and identifiable actress with big eyes and a golden voice, your heart jumps to her as she walks away from a serial killer in Scream. Although she studied musical theater at NYU, almost all of Barrera’s work before “Heights” was in the Spanish language, so she’s new to average moviegoers here. They will soon be able to hear her singing again in the film Carmen, directed by Natalie Portman’s husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Youth Kit, 27

Kit Young, right, plays Jesper in Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone”. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Where you know it from: Shadow and Bones from Netflix

Where will you see it this year: Netflixs School of Good and Evil, starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh

Why it stands out: Few actors have the sparkling gaze like Brit Kit Young does. An accomplished Shakespearean actor (he looked great in Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Nights Dream with Gwendoline Christie in London), his biggest on-screen role so far was in last year’s Netflix Wizards at-war series Shadow and Bone as Jesper, a mischievous sniper. Young does a compelling combo: a little Bond, a little Legolas, and a hint of Dickens. You just can’t take your eyes off it and it fits like a glove for big budget fantasy movies. His charisma will soon be fully demonstrated in Paul Feigs’ star-studded film The School for Good And Evil.

Mike Faist, 30

Mike Faist, center, does a massive riff in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”. Twentieth Century Fox Film Company

Where you know it from: West Side Story and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Where you will see it this year: Pinball: The Man Who Saved The Game as Roger Sharpe, the guy who ended a 35-year ban on pinball in New York City

Why it stands out: Faist first caught our attention as Connor, the dark and comedic loner of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, for which he landed a Tony nomination. While he’s good, no one would have linked him to Riff, the powerful leader of the Jets gang in West Side Story. But in the remake directed by Steven Spielberg, the gangly actor is fierce in the role. A revelation if ever there was one, Faist is an ordinary man who can go from charmer to killer in an instant. He is known at the moment for playing teenagers, but this emotional versatility will ensure him a long career not to be missed.