Michael and Pat York seek $7 million for Hollywood Hills home with bonus lot





The home adjacent to the Sunset Strip at 9100 Cordell Drive features an antique stone fireplace, a … [+] bright library and views of the city to the ocean.

Hilton & Hyland

In an area as starry as Hollywood, privacy is a highly desirable commodity, but with such a dense population, it’s not easy to find enough space to isolate yourself. For husband and wife Michael and Pat York, whose famous careers as actors and photographers, respectively, brought them international fame, privacy was a must. That’s why, in 1976, the Yorks considered themselves lucky to have found and purchased their home in 9100 Cordell Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Now, after nearly half a century, York’s secluded slice is up for sale for $6.995 million with top luxury agents Linda May and Guy Levy from Hilton & Hyland representing the list. The Yorks have owned the property since moving to Los Angeles in the late 1970s. … [+] perfectly frames the views of downtown Los Angeles.

Hilton & Hyland

Tucked away behind iron gates at the top of a cul-de-sac, the property also now includes an adjacent bonus lot that provides Yorks with extra leeway away from the outside world. While the privacy afforded by extra space is invaluable, it can seem like a shame to hide such a stylish home. Sleek elegance born from mid-century design principles makes this home, built in 1948, both distinguished and contemporary. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence is accessed through bold double doors that lead to a spacious hall where the sun enters through a skylight and high ceilings that continue throughout the home. Additional land, dense trees and landscaping make the property at 9100 Cordell Drive incredibly … [+] private.

Hilton & Hyland

A living room features timeless touches like a Texas limestone fireplace, built-in bar, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive views of the city below. These enduring styles continue throughout the home with an emphasis on craftsmanship, as evidenced by elements such as carved double doors, bright mosaics and an antique stone fireplace imported from Paris. The home’s library is outfitted with custom shelving with large skylights for a sunny yet intimate space to read or relax. Equally tranquil, the master suite has two walk-in closets and a spa bath with individual marble showers. A formal dining room and chef’s kitchen complete the 4,200 square foot floor plan. A large car lot sits at the front of the house, which is accessed through double carved doors.

Hilton & Hyland

For outdoor relaxation, the property has a large covered patio with a garden fountain and an adjacent terrace with a swimming pool. With the existing land of 17,650 square feet and the additional land, the land size reaches a total of 28,100 square feet, leaving plenty of potential for property expansion or a separate developer, if like the Yorks, the space can be used to maintain privacy. Michael Yorks dozens of credits include leading roles such as movies like Romeo and Juliet, Cabaret and Logans Race. The work of Pat York has been exhibited in museums and galleries around the world, including the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, the Marble Palace in St. Petersburg and the Nostic Palace in Prague. Hilton & Hyland is a founding member of Forbes Global Properties, a consumer marketplace and membership network of elite brokerages selling the world’s most luxurious homes.

