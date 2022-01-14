Prince Andrew to face charges of sexual abuse as a private citizenExBulletin

Britain’s Prince Andrew will face allegations of sexual abuse as a private citizen, Buckingham Palace has announced. He also renounced all public office as well as his military titles and royal charities.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Now let’s head to London where Prince Andrew has given up all his public duties as well as his military titles and royal charities, according to Buckingham Palace. The palace also says the Queen’s second son will defend himself as a private citizen against a civil action alleging sexual assault. The prince is facing what could be an extremely damaging civil lawsuit in New York.

And for more, we turn to NPR London correspondent Frank Langfitt. Frank, explain why the prince is giving up those honors now.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Yes. Ari, I think Buckingham Palace is trying to distance itself from Prince Andrew as much as possible. And it has become totally toxic, certainly here in the UK. As we reported, the prince is facing this civil lawsuit from a woman named Virginia Giuffre. She says she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17. He repeatedly denied this.

Buckingham Palace is making the move now, I think, because yesterday a federal court judge in New York denied Andrew’s motion to, you know, dismiss the lawsuit. And that means the case could go to trial in the fall, which will be even more damaging for Andrew and, of course, the Royal Family.

There is also a rise in external pressure. There was this letter from over 150 Royal Navy, RAF and Army veterans. They wrote to the queen, and they asked her to strip the prince of eight military appointments. So honestly, I don’t think she really had much of a choice here.

SHAPIRO: You say the prince is totally toxic in the UK. How is this news going there?

LANGFITT: Very badly, I mean, as this letter suggests. Giuffre’s allegations, they’ve been around for years. But after the arrest and death of Jeffrey Epstein, who was the prince’s friend and also convicted sex offender, these allegations have essentially taken on new life and garnered a lot more attention.

And I think it was in 2019, the BBC did an interview with the prince, and he tried to put it all to rest. And it was widely seen as a truly disastrous interview. And it was the prince who spoke at the time with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM A BBC BROADCAST)

EMILY MAITLIS: Is it possible that you had sex with this young woman or any young woman trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein at one of his residences?

PRINCE ANDREW: No. And without stressing it too much, if you’re a man, it’s a positive act to have sex with someone. And so, therefore, it’s very difficult to try to forget about affirmative action. And I don’t remember anything.

SHAPIRO: Well, Frank, looking ahead to this trial, do people think the prince might end up defending himself in person in an American courtroom?

LANGFITT: I think people have a hard time imagining that, Ari. But selling the business can take more than money. Giuffre’s attorney is David Boise. He is very well known in the United States, of course. That’s what he told the BBC last night.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM A BBC BROADCAST)

DAVID BOISE: I think it’s very important to Virginia Giuffre that this case be resolved in a way that vindicates her and the other victims.

LANGFITT: I think the concern there probably from the palace is that they may want some sort of statement on top of any settlement from the prince. And that might, of course, have scared them off because it wouldn’t be easy to get rid of.

SHAPIRO: He’s ninth in line to the throne. Does this represent a threat to democracy – rather to the monarchy?

LANGFITT: No. I mean, all alone, no, Ari. I mean, but a – you know, you lived here. You covered this story. The royal family has a delicate relationship with the British public. They must set a good example, do charitable works. And, you know, in exchange for that, the public supports the monarchy, and the UK will not become a republic with that support.

But it was a really tough time. We have seen Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leave the Royal Family amid accusations of racism, which the Royal Family have denied. The queen is 95 years old, not in very good health. And she has – she’s going to celebrate her platinum jubilee this year. It is a record of 70 years on the throne. It’s pretty clear why the Palace wouldn’t want Andrew’s scandal hanging over these celebrations.

SHAPIRO: Frank Langfitt of NPR in London. Thank you.

LANGFITT: It’s great to talk, Ari.

