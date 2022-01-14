Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will register their marriage in February? Details inside





Bollywood actor, Farhan Akhtar and his relationship with Shibani Dandekar have painted Tinseltown in the colors of love. Whether it’s sharing limp photos or dining with each other’s families, this is the modern couple who knows how to balance each other. And if reports are to be believed, they are next to wed. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna in 2000. After sixteen years together, they separated in 2016. The ex-couple parted ways on a happy note and still wished each other the best. They also co-parent their daughters, Shakya and Akira. On the other hand, Shibani also shares a warm bond with Farhan’s daughters. Recommend Reading: Aayush Reveals Salman and Family’s Reaction When They Weren’t Invited to Katrina and Vicky’s Wedding According to several media, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will register their marriage on February 21, 2022 in Mumbai. It is also reported that the couple have been together for some time and are planning to move their relationship forward. A source close to the couple said: “Marriage was on the cards for both of them as they have been in love for a very long time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take it to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn. , as they take formal vows to be partners for life.” Also Read: Kapil Sharma’s Son, Trishaan’s First Lohri: He Performs ‘Bhangra’ With Dad While Mika Singh Drums Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Shibani discussed her relationship with Farhan. She said she wasn’t secretive but she didn’t like talking out loud about the man she was dating. She also said she didn’t want to announce who she was dating. She had said: “I don’t need to announce who I’m dating. It’s up to me when and what I want to share about my personal life and it’s up to the public how they see it. How many information that I want to put in the public domain is my prerogative. We can’t wait for Farhan and Shibani’s wedding! Next Read: Shahid Kapoor Kisses His Wife, Mira Rajput In Soft Video, Reveals He’s Not Her First Love AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

