Featured local actor in Hinton productions





A 13-year-old actor from Jasper recently starred in two Hinton productions last month. The Fitzhugh sat down with Emerson Gibbons to talk about his experience. Q: What plays do you play in and what is your role in them? This year I performed in two plays with Break-A-Leg Theater in Hinton: The Toys Take Over Christmas, in which my role was the toymaker, and The Christmas Corral, a western version of A Christmas Carol. I played Mr. Scrooge. Q: Why did you choose to audition for these plays? I didn’t audition, because it was my third year with Break-A-Leg Theater, so my manager, Don Engerdahl, assigned the roles. Because we practiced The Toys Take Over Christmas last year but were unable to perform it live due to COVID, returning students got the same roles in this play. I’ve always loved performing, so when I heard there was a band in Hinton, I jumped at the chance to join and met some really interesting people while I was there- low. Q: Why did you start playing? During my second year at Jasper Elementary School, we put on a play for FLA (French Language Arts) and we all auditioned for the roles. The play we performed was Chicken Little, and since that particular play has a small cast, I got the lead role with another person from my class, in which we said our lines in unison. My love of acting only grew from there. After that, I joined the acting groups in Jasper when the opportunity arose. Since Hinton is a larger town, I can rest assured that I can join the Break-A-Leg program every fall. Q: Do you want to continue playing? One hundred percent. Now that those plays are done, I’m starting to work with an acting coach based in Chicago, Illinois again. I’ve been working with her and the same group of actors since COVID started. This acting coach helped two of my classmates land roles in TV shows and a movie, so I have high hopes of being able to make acting a career. Q: Why did you choose Break-A-Leg Theatre? There was a time in 2019 when there were no acting opportunities or classes with Jasper Habitat for the Arts, so my mom came across Break-A-Leg Theater. She called the director of Habitat for the Arts, Marianne Garrah. When she asked if it was a good show, Marianne replied: Yes, absolutely, and called the director to tell him that I wanted to register. Q: Do you think the roles you play reflect your personality? Well, both of these characters are grumpy, old, cheap, miserly men. So no, I don’t look anything like any of those characters. I’m more like those characters after they change their behavior at the end of the plays.

