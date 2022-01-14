Why Hollywood can no longer bet on the Chinese box office

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ Warner Bros.



The Matrix Resurrections opened in China yesterday with a deeply disappointing $2.7 million. That positions the sci-fi sequel for an over/under $7 million opening weekend and, unless word of mouth is so good it pulls a Soul, a final total of less than $20 million. Look, I have little interest in tackling the ambitious but commercially doomed legacy sequel any further. Actor Keanu Reeves/Carrie Anne-Moss will end up with less domestically than The matrix won in its first Wednesday-Sunday weekend and less than The Matrix Reloaded won on the first day, and it’s a tragedy. I don’t believe the availability of HBO Max did that much damage to theatrical revenue, but I also believe that if it was a 104% success across the board, AT&T wouldn’t be going back to a 45-day theatrical window. .

The bottom line is that Hollywood can no longer depend on China to bolster its theatrical tents. Granted, that’s mostly been that way from the start, with too many inside and outside the industry confusing singular performances ($205 million for Avatar, $300 million for Transformers: Age of Extinction, $393 million for Fate of the Furious, etc.) as an industry-wide trend. The Hollywood films that broke (or even more) in China were (mostly) the ones that were domestic and foreign hits. It’s not like the $60 million that Star Trek Beyond won in China was enough to turn the $338 million sequel into a hit. Even the few Hollywood films rescued by China (X-Men: Apocalypse, Pacific Rim, Terminator: Genisys, etc.) often produced sequels that underperformed globally and/or in China.

China has been an inflationary market. By this I mean that Hollywood typically receives only 25% of ticket sales (compared to around 50% elsewhere), but strong activity for strong global franchises has somewhat artificially inflated the worldwide receipts of already successful films. Yes, Aquaman needed the $298 million in China (a record for a solo superhero movie) to hit $1.148 billion in 2018/2019, but $850 million would have been fine for the well-received, long-running DC Films movie. $165 million. The only Transformers the film that needed china was, ironically, the kindest, sweetest, most child-friendly, female-directed Bumblebee spin-off/prequel that grossed $171 million of its $468 million total in China. The only MCU franchise saved by China is the The ant Man series ($105m out of $519m in 2015 and $125m/$619m in 2018).

There are some exceptions, like Godzilla vs. Kong ($188 million/$468 million on a budget of $165 million in 2021) or xXx: The Return of Alex Cage ($154 million / $385 million / $85 million in 2017) where big movies got a massive, life-saving boost from the territory in question. However, as we saw in 2018 and 2019, Chinese moviegoers have relatively gravitated towards the MCU franchise (Spider-Man: No Coming Home and Avengers: Endgame both jumped 71% over their respective predecessors) compared to most other Hollywood franchises. There are still some perennial favorites, like the MonsterVerse, The Quick Saga and Avatar (a 2021 re-release added another $55 million to the $2.8 billion movies), but earnings from early 2019 deals like Detective Pikachu ($93 million) and Alita: battle angel ($113 million) weren’t big enough to anoint them as wholehearted mega-hits.

One question heading into 2020 that was never answered due to Covid was whether China’s preference for DC and Marvel movies (including Captain Marvel earning $154 million and Venom grossing $269 million) would continue at the expense of others by relying on Chinese franchises. Theaters around the world closed, then China began to reopen in late July 2020, with local biggies like My people, my country and the eight hundred reaching over $400 million in revenue just inside China. China making its own blockbusters has been a looming storm for a decade, with Travel west ($205 million in 2013), monster hunt ($385 million in 2015), Mermaid ($556 million in 2016), Wolf Warrior II ($854 million in 2017) and The Battle of Changjin Lake ($905 million in 2021) attracting massive revenue in China.

The more widespread the Chinese industry, the less moviegoers will need Hollywood tent poles. As such, even when Hollywood movies have returned to China, the results have been… mixed at best. 1917 and Dolittle earned $9-19 million while people like bad boys for life and sonic the hedgehog won more or less than 3 million dollars. At the same time, the reissues of Interstellar and Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone earned over/under $20 million in respective gross receipts. Chris Nolan Principle earned $66 million, tied with Creation ($68 million in 2010) but Wonder Woman 1984 gained 28% of wonder womans 90.5 million cumulative dollars. Soul and The Croods: A New Era the two cracked $50 million at the end of 2020, but Mulane (which to be fair, was initially pre-Covid counting on China as a bonus rather than a key market) only brought in $41 million.

In 2021, only free guy ($95 million), F9 ($203 million) and Godzilla vs. Kong ($188 million) even exceeded Principles Cume pre-vaccine. Black Widow, Shang-Chi and Eternals haven’t played it, while we don’t know yet if Venom: let there be carnage Where Spider-Man: No Coming Home will open there. Venom 2 earned $505 million on a budget of $110 million minus China, and Spiderman 3 version 2.0 earned $675 million domestically and $1.55 billion worldwide. no time to die, which grossed a solid $64 million (between celestial fall$61 million and Spectrums $83 million gross), only earned 8.3% of its $774 million in global revenue from China. MCU movies wouldn’t normally have considered China a do-or-die market, but Sony’s non-MCU movies (and James Bond) have shown they don’t need the territory anyway.

China’s soft opening of an already largely ignored country Matrix Resurrections is no surprise. What bombs in America don’t magically become a blast in China, except maybe Resident Evil: The Final Chapter ($159 million out of $312 million on a budget of $40 million in 2017). Same Warcraft was super-frontloaded in China, earning $219 million in total after grossing $90 million Wednesday/Thursday in 2016. Matrix 4 is the last big-budget movie that was greenlit pre-Covid with the expectation of healthy Chinese takings. Loan player one earned $219 million there from $580 million in 2018. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Covid-delayed biggies (Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, DC/Marvel movies, etc.) that treated China as an expected accompaniment if not a main course.

China will always show up for The Quick Saga and the MonsterVerse movies, and I imagine the MCU will eventually return. Yes no time to die can derive income from the status quo in 2021, I would not be so worried about Mission: Impossible 7 Later this year (Fall earned $137 million in 2018). Old-school star vehicles like The lost city of D and High-speed train may struggle even more than they would have pre-Covid, and James Camerons Avatar 2 could end up with an even easier path to becoming the world’s biggest wholesaler of the year. It could be, emphasizing the could, the only Hollywood biggie of 2022 playing in China as a pre-Covid Hollywood tentpole. Due to Avatar 2 can’t hit paydirt in China, so it’s time for Hollywood to really stop trying.

