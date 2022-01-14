



TROY Baker is a musician and voice actor who is best known for his major roles in video games. He has been active in the industry since 2004. 2 Baker is currently 45 years old Credit: Instagram @officialtroybaker Who is the voice actor Troy Baker? Born April 1, 1976 in Dallas, Texas, Baker began his voice acting career after being recruited by voice actor and director Christopher Sabat for the English anime adaptation Case Closed. He then dubbed anime including Bleach, Dragon Ball Z, Fullmetal Alchemist, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and One Piece. He then moved to Los Angeles and began voicing characters in wonderbased on animated programs including The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble, as well as Hawkeye and Loki in Ultimate Spider-Man and Avengers Assemble. Baker’s video game voice acting career began when he voiced Sergeant Matt Baker in Brothers in Arms, a tactical shooter. Baker was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for alternative rock band Tripp Fontaine before pursuing dubbing. Their debut album Random Thoughts on a Paper Napkin was released in 2004. 2 Baker is best known for his voice acting in The Last of Us game. Credit: Instagram @officialtroybaker What roles is Troy Baker best known for? In 2013, Baker voiced Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite and voiced and motion-captured Joel in The Last of Us, two of his most notable performances. Both games received considerable critical acclaim and financial success, receive grades over 90%. At VGX 2013 he was nominated for both roles and won for The Last of Us. He then played Nathan Drake’s older brother, Sam, in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and reprized his role in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, he reprized his role. Most read in Entertainment What did Troy Baker say about NFTs? Baker announcement on January 14, 2022, that he took a position as a spokesperson for Voice NFT, a new type of non-fungible token or NFT created around voices. Although the actual deployment of these voice-based NFTs is unknown, Baker’s support for the new system drew widespread criticism when he revealed his involvement on Twitter Friday. Baker showed his support for NFTs, a contentious blockchain-based technology that claims to establish claims of ownership of digital assets, in a tweet endorsing Voiceverse. Baker’s involvement with Voiceverse is unclear as the voice actor said he was collaborating with the company “to explore ways in which, together, we could bring new tools to new creators to create new things, and allowing everyone to own and invest in the IPs they create.” We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

