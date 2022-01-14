‘Archive 81’ review: Netflix rolls out another chilling, time-consuming drama

Archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) is recruited to piece together a collection of video tapes damaged in an apartment fire in the 1990s, hired by a tycoon, Virgil (Martin Donovan), who might as well have ” Not Happening Here” stamped on his forehead.

Projecting the footage to a remote location where the tapes are stored, Dan is drawn deeper and deeper into the experience of a documentary filmmaker who shot them, Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi). Her experiences take center stage most of the time, reminding her (mixed with the footage she shot) that she hangs around the building, trying to avoid raising suspicion while investigating rumors of a kind of cult that operates there.

The more Dan watches, the more the lines between past and present, between fantasy and reality begin to blur, with the grainy video – and glitches that hint at the supernatural – compounding the difficulty of separating them. This includes questions about what motivated Virgil to seek out Dan specifically, and help from Dan’s conspiracy friend Mark (“How to Get Away With Murder” Matt McGorry), who is helpfully inclined to believe in the worse.

The challenge with something like “Archive 81” is to make sure the horror buildup happens gradually enough that it doesn’t send Melody or Dan screaming into the night before we can get to the “What’s really happening?” part. If the template for this is a movie like “Rosemary’s Baby,” it’s worth remembering that those movies didn’t unveil the eight-part reveal.