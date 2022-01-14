Entertainment
Gary Oldman set to play George Smiley again | Entertainment
Gary Oldman is set to reprise his role as spymaster George Smiley.
The 63-year-old star first played the character in the 2010 film ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ and is now set to return in a TV adaptation of ‘Smiley’s People’ based on the late spy author’s novel of the same name . Jean le Carré.
Douglas Urbanski, the star’s longtime business partner, told Baz Bamigboye’s Daily Mail column: “Gary would love to play George Smiley again.”
The new adaptation of “Smiley’s People” would be part of an epic series devoted to Le Carré’s novels, beginning with his groundbreaking 1963 book “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.”
The project has been in the works for several years but filming could finally start later this year, or in early 2023, said a source close to the Carré estate.
Gary was previously in talks to lead the cast of a big-screen version of “Smiley’s People,” but the idea was scrapped due to unresolved rights issues.
The Oscar-winning actor should gain weight if he wants to play Smiley again as he gained weight by indulging in a molasses sponge and custard before starring in Tomas Alfredson’s film.
Gary previously said, “I called it eating for George.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Mank’ actor has previously suggested that streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are changing the film industry, with directors under less pressure to make box office hits.
Gary said: “With streaming systems, it takes a lot of pressure on opening weekend because they don’t have to open the same way.
“Movies are now dropped rather than released and two, three or four minutes count as a view. That’s a whole other thing.”
