Bollywood roundup: Vinay Jain, Bhavin Bhanushali, Nakuul Mehta, and more…

Vinay Jain: I am delighted with the warm embrace of the public

Mumbai– Actor Vinay Jain, who plays Harsh Vardhan Birla in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is happy that audiences have accepted the show’s new track.

“I feel ecstatic at this warm embrace from the audience. It’s very reassuring when everyone’s hard work is accepted and appreciated,” he said.

According to him, due to its long-time popularity, the reach of “YRKKH” is immense. “The recognition and love one receives from the public as a result of this is truly overwhelming. This show is definitely a milestone in my career,” he said.

He is also showered with praise. By far, the best compliment the actor has received is, “It just doesn’t look like you’re acting. Your performance is too real!

According to him, relationships are at the heart of this show. “The fact that the creators of this show handle the ever-changing equations so adeptly and the audience can connect so closely to it speaks volumes about the skill of the creators and the sensitivity of the audience,” he said.

Bhavin Bhanushali opens up about upcoming film ‘Ishq Pashmina’

Mumbai– Actor Bhavin Bhanushali is ready to start filming his upcoming movie titled ‘Ishq Pashmina’.

Bhavin is in Shimla these days and he is busy shooting his movie. “I’m so excited for this big project and can’t wait for filming to begin. Whether it’s watching mega movies or having this great opportunity to work on such a big project, it’s really a dream come true for me.I hope I can do justice to my role and to the people who love my work.

The actor is known for starring in music videos, shows and movies like “Chidiya Ghar”, “De De Pyaar De”, “Vellapanti”, “Dil Dosti Dance”, as well as songs like “Rula Ke Gaya Ishq ‘, ‘Kyu Khafa Ho,’ ‘Maahiya’ and ‘Raanjhan Ve.’

“Ishq Pashmina” is written and directed by Arvind Pandey, produced by Krishna Shanti Production House and stars Malti Chahar, Zareena Wahab and Bijendra Kala in leading roles. The music for the film is composed by Sham-Balkaar and Shashwat Prakhar Bharwaj.

Neil Bhoopalam says he worked with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury on ‘Lost’

Mumbai– ‘No One Killed Jessica’ actor Neil Bhoopalam is set to star in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s upcoming film ‘Lost’ which also stars Yami Gautam.

Neil said: “It was a great experience for me. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury performs with the spontaneity of an actor who always keeps you on your toes and allows you to explore so much more as a performer.

“There was a creative synergy from day one. We all had fun shooting the movie, and I have to say it was one of those movies where you find it hard to say goodbye. I am looking forward to its release as it is a special movie for me,” added the actor who has worked in ‘Shaitan’, ‘NH10’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Ungli’ and others.

“Lost” is an emotional investigative drama about the integrity of the media today, starring Yami Gautam.

The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey. The screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, the dialogues by Ritesh Shah and the story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

Nakuul Mehta And Disha Parmar Delighted As “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2” Hits Century

Mumbai– Popular on-screen couple ‘#RaYa’ – Ram and Priya – express their joy on ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ by completing 100 episodes. Actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play Ram and Priya, are elated as the series has successfully completed 100 episodes.

Speaking of her delight to see the show pass the 100 episode mark, Disha said, “I feel like it was only yesterday that I was first approached to play Priya on the show. and now it’s been a hundred episodes already! Over time, our character arches have evolved beautifully. Priya has given me a new meaning in life. She has given me so much love from the audience and even my family members It’s absolutely amazing that we already have a hundred episodes!

Nakuul also echoed her co-star’s sentiments, saying, “It’s definitely a milestone and the trip has been beautiful and exciting. Ram is a very special character and I loved bringing him to life on screen for viewers. In my travels over the past few weeks, it has been overwhelming to receive the love I have received for the show, whether in London or Delhi. I am grateful for the wonderful ensemble that I play with every day on set.

“I want to thank our fans for supporting our journey and helping us get here. On to another hundred, if not a thousand episodes! May we always stay in the hearts of our audience and may -we continue to give them reasons to come back to #RaYA”, he concludes.

“Women can be more confident when people build their confidence, not point out their flaws”

Mumbai– ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Priya Ahuja Rajda is known for playing Rita in the series. She championed the empowerment of women. The actress opened up about how subjective confidence can be in different women.

She says: ‘I don’t think there can be a factor for women to be confident in their life, maybe every woman has a different factor for staying happy and confident in life and you know that someone one would be a fitness freak, someone’s height or someone’s attitude and I don’t think any one factor can define your confidence, it will be like a combination.

The actress further adds that for a woman to be confident, it is important that people around her stop pointing out her flaws.

“Maybe someone’s upbringing is so strong and so beautiful that they will feel beautiful regardless of their shape or size and I think it depends on a lot of factors and I feel like the women can be more confident when people around them reinforce their confidence, not comment on their flaws,” she adds. (IANS)