HBO Series ‘Perry Mason’ Adds ‘Marriage Story’ Actor Mark OBrien – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and filmmaker Mark O’Brien set to star in HBO season 2 Perry Mason in the recurring guest star role of Thomas Milligan. Thomas is the ambitious assistant district attorney of Los Angeles. He is described as an aggressive attack dog in court as he strives to make his mark and soar to greater heights, no matter how much blood he must shed to get there. Season 2 will have eight episodes and Matthew Rhys will return in the title role of the Emmy-nominated series. Season 2 of Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) left the farm, abandoned the milk truck, he even traded in his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have put the company on a safer path by pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been on his own. A case open and closed goes beyond the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s quest for justice reveals that all is not always as it seems. Additionally, Clara de Diarra Kilpatrick has a new baby and has moved in with her brother’s family. She can feel the walls closing in, even as she supports her husband in an increasingly difficult dynamic at home. Deadline announced the series’ new cast members starring Katherine Waterston. O’Brien will next be seen in AMC’s 61st street, opposite Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis. The series will begin this year. He recently starred in Focus Features blue bayou opposite Justin Chon and Alicia Vikander. O’Brien recently wrote and directed his first film the just, which had its world premiere at the Fantasia Festival last August. He was nominated by the Directors Guild of Canada for Excellence in Feature Film Directing. In addition, the just won Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography at Grimmfest in the UK. His other acting credits include Marriage Story, Arrival, Goalkeeper, The Head Runner and Bad weather at the El Royale. In 2020, O’Brien won a Canadian Screen Award for the film Goalie. He is represented by UTA, Thruline Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency, Narrative and James Feldman.

