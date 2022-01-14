“Yellow Vests”: Christina Ricci refused to play “relatable”

It all started with a little plane crash in the woods and became a national obsession. Yellowjackets, which concludes its first season on Sunday, has become a star in the north for weekly viewers since premiering on Showtime in November. Part survival drama, part wizarding mystery, it follows members of an all-girls high school soccer team and, 25 years later, adult survivors who find themselves stranded in the remote wilderness for 18 months after their plane crashes. crashed on the way to a tournament.

Fusing the social dynamics of Mean Girls with animalistic ritual, cannibalism and a killer 90s soundtrack, the series travels between 1996 and present, with Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress leading the way. of the adult cast. As outcast Misty Quigley, Ricci portrays a conniving sociopath in nerd clothes. It’s a particularly terrifying creature, thanks in large part to Ricci’s talent for playing characters with dark, twisted cores: Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family; Katrina Van Tassel of Sleepy Hollow; Selby Wall, in love with serial killer Aileen Wuornos, in Monster. But complex female roles weren’t always easy to find.

Ricci spoke to The Times about the Hollywood stereotypes she’s tried to avoid, why she loves yellow vests and why we should all stop making fun of Misty’s bad hair.

Let’s start with the finale. I won’t talk about spoilers, because the fans might kill me just like Shauna did kill well, I won’t say in case they don’t get caught up in episode 9. But thanks to the creepy gods of the forest that he there is a second season. Do you know anything about what will happen next?

I don’t know anything beyond episode 10. Melanie always seems to know more than me. I feel like they trust him more. [Laughs.] They play the information very close to the heart, or the chest. What is this expression? Sorry, I haven’t slept more than two hours at a stretch in weeks, so you’ll have to forgive me if I’m completely incoherent. [My baby is] 4 weeks today. So my brain, I put it in a cupboard somewhere. I’ll take it down when it’s all done.

Historically, in film and television, women, especially teenage girls, have risen to the top of the pack by being mean or cruel to each other. But in the Yellowjackets, they are powerful survivalists. They are resourceful. And they can be brutal. It has been compared to Lord of the Flies, but with girls.

These are not stereotypes. They are real individual characters, people who remind me of the girls I went to school with. Fully formed, whole characters instead of caricatures… They could be male characters, in many ways. And it feels very real to me, like something we don’t often see with film and television. If a woman is brutal, the whole series is about her brutality and not just another aspect of her character. I also loved the character I was playing. As an actress, I’m always looking for something that I haven’t seen much in Hollywood.

Misty is fantastic and terrifying and tragic and ultra-competent.

And what I like about her is the way she expresses her rage. I like the idea of ​​a person who, the only viable way for them to express their rage is through passive aggression. She’s a little woman. She looks completely harmless and has no social value. She’s not hot. She’s not charming. She’s not cool. So imagine someone like that has been through her entire life and is still in a place where she entertains, has fun, and enjoys everyday life. She is tight like an anti-stress doll. In the end, what happens is that the eyes stick out and the ears pop out in this comical yet awful way, and it’s really Misty. She’s so passive-aggressive, so daring, because she’s got so much rage at having been thwarted all her life. But she can’t express it like a 6-foot man would. So everything smiles and hides everything. That really awkward laugh when she’s feeling awkward or nervous.

In what ways, if any, did you relate to her?

I’m a petite woman who’s apparently sweet to people who like to touch me and not take me seriously and like to assume I’m stupid before they open their mouths. And I’m an actress who didn’t go to college, so I must be really stupid. But I can’t be directly hostile or directly confrontational. I handle my anger very passive-aggressively also when I’m in public or on the street or dealing with someone in the parking lot who has cut me off. So, I’m very connected to that, and I love the idea of ​​being able to show that because I don’t feel like I’ve ever played anything where I was able to show that display of rage.

Yet she’s also a sociopath whose manipulation and cruelty serve her well in a live-and-let-die setting.

The pack is not wrong to flee her. They sense that there is something wrong with her, which is why she is not allowed into the fold. She’s a really great, fair, and complicated character because you kind of understand the fact that she always wanted to be accepted and never was. But then she shows you exactly why she isn’t accepted and invited to the party.

And his unfortunate sense of style does not help him to endear himself to the crowd.

Sami [Hanratty, who plays the younger version of Misty] and I talked about them both. When we put on the glasses and the wigs, all of a sudden people started to treat us differently. People started teasing me and making corny jokes, rejecting me. I was no longer important and in some cases I was invisible, even though I was like number 3 on the roadmap. It didn’t matter. People react to seeing someone who so clearly has no social value and looks so harmless. She and I talked about how it’s so instructive to be treated that way and then apply it to playing a character who’s been treated that way your whole life.

Christina Ricci in the yellow vests. (Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME)

From Yellowjackets and Hacks to I May Destroy You and Never Have I Ever, expressions of female anger are increasingly nuanced, varied and raw.

When I was a teenager, I read biographies of famous women, and they always seemed to have these mental breakdowns and they had to go to an insane asylum. I was obsessed with it when I was a kid. Like, Wow, it’s really crazy that women go crazy all the time! That’s what I thought. As I got older, I was like, Oh, no, she was just having a normal reaction to her life but wasn’t allowed to express her rage, wasn’t allowed to express her unhappiness.

You’ve been acting since you were a kid and have played so many interesting and quirky characters, but I guess those roles weren’t easy to come by. Now there are projects like Yellowjackets. Have you and your castmates talked about how things have changed for you as performers as the culture has changed?

Were very aware that we were getting to play more and more interesting characters because of the times we are in. We discussed how things have changed just in terms of being an actress what you’re allowed to ask for yourself. A lot of the young girls on this show are quite capable of standing up for themselves and saying, No, I won’t do that. I don’t want to do this. I don’t like the way I’m treated. And to witness that, having been their age on film sets, it was kind of like, Oh, my God, this is amazing. Are we all allowed to do this? It’s so much fun not being hampered by all the traditional requirements that there once were for female characters…in terms of what you’re allowed to express as a working actress that wouldn’t throw you into the realm of the difficult.

I guess you were deemed difficult when you didn’t want to take on stereotypical roles. Was there ever a time when you thought about packing it?

I’ve been doing this my whole life, so there’s nothing else I’m really going to do. I’ve always felt that. But there was definitely a period of time where I didn’t fit in with everything that was being done. I was constantly asked where I should go to audition for romantic comedies and the things that were available for actresses my age, and I didn’t fit any of them because, I don’t know, I’m just another guy of actress. It was a very difficult period. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the presence of mind that young women have these days. I tried very hard to change myself and adapt to these kinds of roles and films, and it never worked.

What was the hardest part of working on the Yellowjackets?

Misty is a character who expresses herself in a way that people don’t know. Sometimes people felt like what I was doing wouldn’t be recognizable because it wasn’t traditional. How do we know she’s angry if she’s smiling? There would be discussions to make her more accessible, but I felt like I was in a time and place where you don’t need to see yourself in character to be interested or even sympathize. It was difficult for me because I like to be bold, to make very strong choices and to be on the edge. Sometimes maybe it’s too much. Finding that balance where people thought she was still relatable, while staying true to the character I wanted to play, was difficult.

The Yellowjackets soundtrack is so fantastic, from Hole to Liz Phair to Salt-N-Pepa.

Mazzy Star is in there, along with some other great bands and songs that I forgot. I was a huge PJ Harvey fan when I was a teenager, and lived in New Jersey until 1994, and played on a women’s soccer team. That’s exactly what I listened to and what I did. Its kind of funny.