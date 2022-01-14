Elvis Costello and The Impostors bring clever tunes to The Boy Named If





by Elvis Costello The Boy Named So starts with no ifs or buts. A guitar riff rings out like a siren, then his lead vocal kicks in. “Farewell, OK / You’ll be on your way,” Costello shouts, kicking off his new album with a quick goodbye. It’s the musical equivalent of a rug being pulled under our feet, a sudden dive into a world of clever tunes and enigmatic verses. Costello likes to deal with opposites. The habit started early, a capricious sign of young Declan MacManus’ mixed British Protestant-Irish Catholic family background. Reborn as Elvis Costello in punk rock’s year zero, he had a non-punk love for older musical forms, from 1970s pub-rock to standards played by his father Ross MacManus, a big band musician. band. Juxtapositions run through Costello’s musicality, beginning with the dual perspective of his first hit, 1977’s “Watching the Detectives.” A haunting melody goes hand in hand with an acidic lyricism. A taste for carefully constructed songs is combined with a boundless musical wanderlust. Over the course of thirty studio albums, the 67-year-old has covered country, jazz, hip-hop, classical music and orchestral pop. It has been criticized for its eclecticism, but the itch remains intact. “What do I need that I don’t already have?” asked for a song on his latest album of new material, 2020 hello dial. The Boy Named So follows a usually busy period of activity. Last year Costello came out Spanish model, a Spanish version of his 1978 album This year’s model, sung by guest singers; and a French EP called The Cuckoo Clock Face, with in turn Isabelle Adjani and Iggy Pop. His 13 new songs are released with a hardcover book containing 13 spin-off short stories with artwork. The crafting is typical – but the album itself is sharp and pushed, a succinct throwback to the attacking style of its early days. Joining Costello is his regular backing band, The Imposters. Steve Nieve’s keyboards skid and swirl through songs like dodgems, drummer Pete Thomas slams his kit together brilliantly, and bassist Davey Faragher provides the rhythm glue. Costello sounds invigorated on the mic, barking lyrics with impressive vigor. “Farewell, OK” conjures up one of the Beatles’ earliest songs hit with raucous energy in a Hamburg dive. “The Boy Named If” combines a jerky beat with neat melodic pivots. “Mistook Me for a Friend” mixes an energetic Motown beat with 1960s organ riffs and power-pop choruses. “The Man You Love To Hate” has the frenzied sound of singing ska in a bierkeller cabaret. The songs are based on characters such as the footless protagonist of “Penelope Halfpenny” and the romantic hoodlum portrayed in “Mr Crescent.” Corn The Boy Named So deploys a different storytelling style from its close namesake, Johnny Cash’s “A Boy Named Sue.” Rather than Cash’s witty, twisting narrative, Costello’s songs have surreal storylines and puns mixed with snappy one-liners and ingenious rhyming verses. Stimulants lead to teary predicaments in “Magnificent Hurt”; lies and threats rack up debt in “Paint the Red Rose Blue.” Recurring themes – crime, music, cinema, sex, religion, colors, the stage – are scattered throughout the songs like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. The results are both eye-catching and cryptic. These lively and catchy songs have secrets. ★★★★☆ ‘The Boy Named So‘ is published by EMI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/60145156-ac12-4eb5-bdf2-50785ee65c5f

