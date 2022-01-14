Review: Scream calls again, with a lot of self-mockery | Entertainment

Entertainment
Twenty-six years after the original, Scream recalls. We were now on to the fifth film in the franchise, but the first since 2011’s Scream 4. Enough time has passed that this one, titled simply Scream, doesn’t carry a number or caller ID. That’s probably because this Scream, which features the original cast and introduces a new generation of callers and daggers, is a sequel and a reboot rolled into one. Or, as one character in Scream explicitly defines it, a sequel.
Part of the charm of the original Scream, a brilliant 1990s slasher, was its familiarity. The Wes Cravens film, written by Kevin Williamson, played around with genre conventions by having the characters openly discuss horror tropes while being bludgeoned by them. The bright idea of the new Scream is to double the meta. Here, the long-running Stab movies, the fictional replacement for the Scream franchise, are mocked with cheeseball shlock. In the film’s opening phone call, one that mirrors the call received by Drew Barrymore in the original, Tara (Jenna Ortega) after initially ignoring a strange landline call tells the strange voice at the other end (again franchise MVP Roger Jackson) that she prefers high horror like The Babadook, Hereditary and It Follows.
It’s easy to laugh (and agree) with such winking statements. There are a lot of these self-referential jokes in the new Scream,” but that’s about all there is.
What is Scream’s legacy really? Most, I suspect, barely remember the three sequels. The original was heavily boosted by the personalities of its performers, including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Matthew Lillard (all but Lillard return here), but, as Tara suggests, the Scream movies seem like relics quickly. aged, especially when you consider they were the products of Harvey and Bob Weinstein. If anything, Scream persists mainly because Ghostface, his Edvard Munch-like mask, remains a Halloween staple.
Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (who helmed Ready or Not in 2019), working from the screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, don’t offer much reason for a retread alongside kitschy killer nostalgia , more fun with phones, and enough mocking self-irony to almost distract from the thinness of the film.
Working in their favor is a strong young cast, including Ortega, Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) and Jack Quaid (son of Dennis). Taras’ near-fatal encounter in the film’s opening scene draws his estranged sister, Sam (Barrera), to his bedside. Sam arrives with her boyfriend, Richie (Quaid), who claims to be unfamiliar with the Stab movies but proves a quick study of their rules of survival. We’re back in Woodsboro, California, the setting of all the Scream movies and the site of the murders that would have inspired the Stab movies. When Ghostface starts cutting again, the kids call on an older generation of Woodsboro (Arquette, Cox, Campbell) for help.
It’s a staple format that’s seen plenty of reboots before, but aside from its frequent jabs in self-referential comedy, Scream continues with boring repetitiveness (it’s the first Scream movie not directed by Craven, died in 2015 and to whom the film is dedicated). None of the characters are filled out much and are instead offered as mere fodder for the Ghostfaces knife. Ultimately, Scream becomes a commentary on remakes, reboots, and requels in a way it didn’t quite intend. It captures the horror of being trapped in an endless loop.
Scream, a Paramount Pictures release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for its strong bloody violence, pervasive language, and some sexual references. Duration: 114 minutes. One and a half stars out of four.
