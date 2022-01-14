Bollywood Satisfied As Ali Fazal’s Death On The Nile Poster Launched





Bollywood applauds new poster for Death On The Nile starring Ali Fazal. The preview of the poster reveals the character of the actor. Hollywood director, Kenneth Branagh is set to portray the plot of Agatha Christie’s novel in his unique style. Death Of The Nile, an adaptation of the famous novel by Agatha Christie Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, adapted from the detective novel by Agartha Christie, is filled with thrills and eager intrigue. The trailer centers on Gal Gadot as the victim. The other cast includes A-list celebrities: Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Ali Fazal and many more. The trailer features the story of a couple’s honeymoon while on a cruise. However, the situation takes a twist after a murder takes place on the ship. Launch of the poster for Death on the Nile: Ali Fazal, the cousin Death On The Nile star Ali Fazal shared a poster on his Instagram on Wednesday. The caption of the message read: “Ali Fazal the cousin”. With his fierce black mustache and distinctive style, the actor looks dapper on the poster. He will be seen playing the character of cousin, Andrew Katchadourian, one of the suspects in the murder mystery.

Revealing the release date of the film, he wrote: “One more month! All aboard the Karnak! Here’s a preview of who you’ll meet. All aboard! In a month, Death On The Nile hits theaters exclusively in February. New posters launched reveal the film’s cast. The director, Kenneth Branagh, plays Detective Hercule Poirot himself. The famous Wonder Women, Gal Gadot plays the role of Linnet Doyle, the victim of the murder. Armie Hammers begins as husband, Simone Doyle. Other stars, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo are among the cruise suspects. Bollywood’s reaction to Ali Fazal’s new poster Several Bollywood celebrities have reacted to Ali Fazal’s new Hollywood movie poster. Many of them left appreciation messages on their social media handles for the actor. Actress Richa Chadha, also Ali’s life partner, wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. Actor Satyajeet Dubey tweeted: “Save, Slick and Old school. The Cousin, My Brother makes us proud, keeping the flag high. @alifazal9. I can’t wait to see this show on the big screen!” “Omar Sharif vibrates here.” said Ashwin Mushran. Ali Fazal’s new poster ignites social networks. The actor has previously appeared in Hollywood movies like Fast and Furious and Victoria & Abdul. It makes India proud of its spectacular performance internationally. Kenneth Branagh’s murder-thriller mystery is set to hit theaters on February 11. Aren’t you delighted to see Ali Fazal back on the international big screen?

