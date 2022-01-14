Gerard Butler: 10 things you didn’t know about the actor

Gerard Butler is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors. The Scottish actor has become one of the greatest performers in action films, managing to win over audiences with his stunts, talent and performances. Charming, skilful, a great lover and devoted to many charitable causes, the actor had to work hard to build his solid career and be able to achieve today’s success and esteem. So here are ten things to know about Gerard Butler.

Gerard Butler: his films

1. Starred in famous movies. Gerard Butler’s career began, after some theatrical experience, in 1997 with films My queen And tomorrow never dies. Later he worked in One more kiss (1999), Dracula’s Legacy – The Lure of Evil (2000), Shooters (2002), the kingdom of fire (2002) and in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Cradle of Life (2003). The Scottish actor went on to work in films such as The Phantom of the Opera (2004), 300 (2006), ps i love you (2007), Rock’n Rolla (2008), The hard truth (2009), Private justice (2009), The old hunter (2010), Coriolanus (2011), what i know of love (2012), Comedy film (2013), Attack on Power – Olympus Has Fallen (2013), Attack on power 2 (2016), gods of egypt (2016), When a father (2016), geostorm (2017) and Hunter Killer – Hunt the Deep (2018). His latest films include Power Attack 3 – Angel has fallen (2019), Greenland (2020) and Copshop – Firefighting (2021).

2. Not only an actor, but also a voice actor and a producer. Throughout his career, Gerald Butler has worked in various areas of filmmaking, other than the world of acting. The actor has indeed assumed the role of voice actor for How to train your dragon (2010), How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (2019), while as a producer he was working on the films Private justice (2010), Powerful attack And Attack on power 2 (2016), In the wolf den (2018), hunter killer And The angel has fallen (2019).

Gerard Butler: wife or girlfriend?

3. Gerard Butler is not married, but he is busy. The Scottish actor never married and his love life has been quite rocky. However, lately for some years, more precisely since 2014, he frequents interior design Morgan Brown, even though they broke up and resumed several times. The two, in fact, broke up in August 2018, to recover in October of the same year and leave after a few weeks. It seems, however, that they started dating again in April 2019.

4. He had several famous girlfriends. During his love life, Gerard Butler dated several women belonging to the world of show business. Between official relations and alleged flirtations, the names of Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Aniston, Rita Ora, Madalina Ghenea And Lindsay Lohan.

Gerard Butler in 300

5. The film required intensive training. In order to play King Leonidas better and give him more realism, Gerard Butler had to train hard. The actor indeed trained four hours a day, for about four months, in order to be able to bring his character to life. This allowed him not only to acquire the sculpted physique required for the character, but also to be able to personally perform many more complex scenes, without resorting to doubles.

6. He was injured while filming the movie. A movie like 300 it takes a lot of work, great physical effort and constant commitment. And that’s what Gerard Butler did as King Leonidas, going so far as to injure his foot and arm tendon while filming the movie. Fortunately, the actor was able to recover in a short time, so that he could return to the set as soon as possible.

7. He was not the same age as Leonidas. According to legend, the warrior Leonidas was 60 years old when he died in battle. Of course, for Hollywood, an actor of this age would hardly have been credible for this role and therefore it was immediately decided to bring in a younger and therefore more successful performer. When Butler was cast in the role, he was 37, just under half of what Leonidas is supposed to be.

Gerard Butler is on Instagram

8. He showed his burnt house. Last November, like so many other people, Gerard Butler had a very bad time. On his official Instagram account, followed by 3 million people, the actor decided to show in a few videos what was left of his house and the damage of the devastating fire that burned California at that time. The actor, with a tired face and a mask around his neck, admitted he was heartbroken to see a scene like this.

9. He introduced his new dog on social media. The actor decided to use his official Instagram profile to introduce the world to his new pet, a stray dog ​​he found by chance in Bulgaria while filming the film. Hunter killer.

Gerard Butler: age and height of the actor today

10. Gerard Butler was born on November 13, 1969 in Paisley, Scotland.. The actor is 188 centimeters tall in total.

Sources: IMDb, Daily Mail