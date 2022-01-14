Better than the last

It’s like every two weeks we have a sequel or a reboot. It is still true today. It’s technically the fifth film in the Scream franchise and the last one was released in 2011. The series started in 1996! If you’re a fan of the movie, you’ll know that it’s actually a horror-comedy.

My girlfriend may disagree. She HATES horror movies and all things gore. She was a soldier though! I promised to leave if at any time she wanted to go. Surprisingly, she liked it more than me!

So the question needs to be mentioned, is this another cash grab? Another movie meant just to tug on the nostalgic strings and get you in the seats or would we be reinventing the wheel?

On the movie.

We open 25 years after the original murders of Billy Loomis and Stu Macher that launched the “ghostface” killer and the murders that have been happening for years. We see one of

the main characters Tara (Ortega) is texting her phone and cooking food. It feels like how the original movie started with Drew Barrymore’s character in 1996. The killer is after her. There’s a cat-and-mouse chase that starts the movie off with a bang…or a stab and surprisingly unlike the original Scream…this character SURVIVES!

We then meet her older sister Sam (Barrera) and her boyfriend Richie (Quaid… yes the son of Dennis Quaid who is FANTASTIC at it.) The couple are away from Woodsboro and for good reason. Sam (Barrera) has a past that I don’t want to spoil, but let’s just say they have NO REASON to come to town…unless his sister is attacked. Do you see where this leads? Eventually, the pair go to town to check on Tara (Ortega) and meet her friends. We get the typical bunch of high schoolers who are honestly rather forgettable.

The film here drags on. Essentially, just raise the bet to ensure the original cast reappears. Think Jurassic Park and its sequels. Surely they won’t come back?!? Dewey (Arquette) was stabbed 9 times! There’s no way he’s coming back. He does. They all do. I didn’t hate the fan service or even the way they came back, but it felt forced.

The humor works in this film even if the “meta”ness of evoking real horror movies or going back on the “rules” of survival seems too forced and over the top. We understood. Pass. Some may appreciate this tongue-in-cheek dialogue, but I found it to be oversaturated and a little obnoxious.

However… the biggest gripe for me are the filler scenes with the sisters. The music goes from tense to Lifetime movie (melodramatic and cheesy), the dialogue goes from sharp to stale, and it just knocks the viewer out of the movie. Every time there was another heart to heart, I moaned.

If you’re a fan of this series, you can do worse. If you like horror comedy, I have a feeling you’ll be disappointed. The original cast is excellent as usual, but not enough. Biggest positive…it was better than the last few weeks. 3 out of 5 stars