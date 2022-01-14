Entertainment
Hollywood must maintain its recent diversity and inclusion wins
Activists have been trying for years to make Hollywood more inclusive. Recent evidence points to success.
At the April 25 Oscars, Chloe Zhao won the director trophy for “Nomadland,” the second woman to win and the eighth time in nine years that the director trophy has not been awarded to a white male.
For 2018 films, three of the four acting winners were POC: Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King. The following year, the Asians won four Oscar categories, including Best Picture, with “Parasite” in Korean.
But will it last? One theory says that progress is linear, that once we take a step forward, we will never step back. Another theory says that progress is cyclical. Using Oscar as a gauge, Hollywood is now much better at representing the world’s population. And building on that success is so important that backing down is not an option.
Hollywood is much better now at representing the world’s population. But it could be cyclical.
Signs of inclusion in the 2021 Oscar contenders include several films centered on black protags, such as “Bruised,” “The Harder They Fall,” “King Richard,” “Passing” and “Respect.”
Latinos/Hispanics are represented in “Being the Ricardos”, “Jockey”, “No Time to Die” (via scene stealer Ana de Armas), “Parallel Mothers”, and “West Side Story”. “CODA” puts deaf protagonists center stage. LGBT characters are central to films such as ‘Benedetta’, ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Swan Song’ (Todd Stephens’ film starring Udo Kier ).
Mission accomplished? May be.
On June 29, 2015, Variety printed a report on marriage equality and the Supreme Court. In an interview, RuPaul warned, “Everything is cyclical. These opening windows are literally that: they open and close. Back in the disco days, we were like, ‘Oh my God, this is awesome; we’ll be like this forever!’ Think again. It stopped so fast that people’s heads were spinning.
Hollywood history is filled with watershed moments followed by a regression into past habits.
Past milestones include Harold Russell in 1946’s “The Best Years of Our Lives.” Forty years later, Marlee Matlin – a contestant this year for “CODA” – made her film debut in “Children of a Lesser God.” “. Both have won Oscars. Since Hollywood likes to imitate success, where were the rehearsals of those victories?
While it’s taken a while for any meaningful following, in recent years Hollywood has seen success when Asian, Black, Latina, disabled and other formerly marginalized people create and star in productions, like the deaf actors Millicent Simmonds and Lauren Ridloff, who starred in “A Quiet Place” and “Eternals,” respectively.
Here’s a brief look at Hollywood’s one step forward/one step back history.
In the “Our Gang” shorts, 1922-44, the group of children included blacks and whites, years before Sidney Poitier made his impact in Hollywood.
The 1969 Best Picture winner “Midnight Cowboy” covered a wide range of sexuality and gender. “Little Big Man” (1970) featured Robert Little Star, playing Little Horse, a Cheyenne tribesman who was two-spirited/trans (and thus considered on a higher plane for having both genders).
The factual “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975) is about a man (Al Pacino) who robs a bank to pay for his lover’s sex-change surgery; 1992’s “The Crying Game” centers on a fluid romance between the sexes.
And now there are brilliant designers who will make sure the business never backs down. All of these movies made an impact, but none of them started a trend. If you find these stories inspiring, so much the better.
But if you find them daunting, remember the words of Ava DuVernay. In November 2018 Variety interview on criminal justice reform, she said: “To be hopeless is to ignore history. If you have a sense of hopelessness now, then my God, you need to flex your emotional muscles! … It’s not the worst we’ve seen, even in our lifetime.
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2022/awards/news/hollywood-diversity-chloe-zhao-ava-duvernay-1235153061/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]